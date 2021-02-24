Pokemon Go: Season of Legends will introduce three new legendaries to the game

The Pokemon Go Legends of Seasons event has been revealed.

The next Pokemon Go event will take place from March 1 - June 1, 2021 and introduce three new legendaries to the game.

Announced via the Pokemon Go Live site , Season of Legends is a three-month event that will introduce gen five’s legendary Pokemon Therian Forme Tornadus, Therian Forme Thundurus, and Therian Forme Landorus. Niantic has also hinted that: “There might be some other Legendary faces making their Pokémon GO debut appearing later in the Season, too”

The developers have also promised that different Pokemon will be appearing in the wild, as well as Hemisphere-exclusive Pokemon. This means that those in the Northern Hemisphere will get the chance to catch Tangela, Combee, Croagunk, Ducklett, and more, and those in the Southern Hemisphere can look forward to encountering Mankey, Yanma, Buizel, Woobat, etc.

Other incentives to play include different Pokemon hatching from eggs, so Pokemon like Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Budew, and others will start hatching from 2km eggs, Drowzee, Azurill, and Munna from 5km eggs, and some trainers may even find Nincada, Alomomola, plus others hatching from 10km eggs.

Lastly, this event also offers players seasonal-exclusive Special Research, along with other bonuses like increased XP from five-star raids, and free Remote Raid Passes (which will be available during certain times in the season).

The announcement also mentions that “all-new events, and more will be coming.” along with March Community Day and GO Battle League Season 7. It also teases that players “can also look forward to a series of events toward the end of the Season that will certainly be legendary.”