PlayStation Plus subscribers can "easily" upgrade tiers, Sony confirms

Sony has confirmed that players will "easily" be able to upgrade their PlayStation Plus tiers "at any time".

An email going out to users in Asia - the first market in which the new PlayStation Plus tiers will launch (Japan is different and launches June 1, just ahead of the US on June 13; Europe follows on June 22) - confirms that their "PlayStation Plus membership is changing".

"The new PlayStation Plus will include three membership options: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Deluxe," the email reminds us.

Unless players let their subs expire before the new service launches, they will see their membership "automatically migrate into an equivalent subscription plan in the new service", which includes stacked subscription periods already purchased.

It stresses that players will not see their fees increase or payment dates change without their consent and confirms that players can "easily upgrade to a higher benefits plan at any time".

"To do so, you'll need to pay the difference between your current plan and your new plan, adjusted for the remaining time of your subscription," Sony explains.

The snippet of the email shared on ResetEra (thanks, VGC ) doesn't, however, provide any further information on what happens when players may wish to drop a tier nor what current plan will convert to what new one - but hopefully, we'll find out more about that closer to the time.

The tiered PlayStation Plus Premium packages launch in June for most of us, bringing over 340 PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PSP, and PlayStation 3 games to the two modern consoles. Head over to our full PlayStation Plus Premium vs Xbox Game Pass Ultimate guide to see how the two priciest tiers from both companies stack up against one another.

Did you know the first PlayStation Plus Premium retro games may have just been revealed ? Four Syphon Filter games popped up on a rating board on both PS4 and PS5 consoles. The four games include Syphon Filter, Syphon Filter 2, Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror, and Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow.