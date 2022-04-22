The first PS Plus Premium games might've just been leaked

The first PlayStation Plus Premium retro games might've just been revealed through a ratings board listing.

As first reported earlier today by Gematsu via the tweet just below, four total Syphon Filter games have been rated for release on both PS4 and PS5 consoles. The four games include Syphon Filter, Syphon Filter 2, Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror, and Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow, all for launch on the two consoles.

Syphon Filter 1, 2, Dark Mirror, and Logan’s Shadow rated for PS5 and PS4 in Korea https://t.co/xE69i69mgj pic.twitter.com/BaXAkkGG59April 22, 2022 See more

It's highly possible that these four Syphon Filter games could launch on both PS4 and PS5 consoles via the PlayStation Plus relaunch later this year. The highest tier of the subscription package, called PS Plus Premium, bundles in backwards compatible games from across multiple PlayStation eras for PS4 and PS5 audiences.

Therefore, it's not unreasonable to assume that the four Syphon Filter games might be included in the backwards compatible catalog. So far at least, PlayStation hasn't announced any of the backwards compatible games bundled into the remodelled subscription service, so the Syphon Filter quadrilogy might be the first of the bunch.

In all, the PlayStation Plus Premium package launches later this year in June, poised to bring over 340 PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PSP, and PlayStation 3 games to the two modern consoles. Head over to our full PlayStation Plus Premium vs Xbox Game Pass Ultimate guide to see how the two priciest tiers from both companies stack up against one another.