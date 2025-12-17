How to turn on Parental Controls on Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 Parental Controls are how you can ensure child safety, with options to restrict and lock certain gameplay features, keep an eye on your child's playtime and generally manage what they do on the Nintendo Switch 2. If you want to know more, here's how to set up Parental Controls on the Switch.

How to set up Switch 2 Parental Controls

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To turn on Parental Controls on the Switch 2, you need the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app, which can be downloaded for iPhone or Google. You'll also need a Nintendo Account of your own, so make sure that you set one up!

Once you have it downloaded, go on the Nintendo Switch 2 itself and go to System settings > Parental Controls > Parental Control Settings.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You'll then be shown a QR code that you can scan with your phone and from there login – simply follow the instructions to set up the app and link it to the console. From that point on, you should be able to set parental controls and child safety systems on the Switch 2, all from your phone. Some of the options available to you will include:

Daily Play Limits

Control of online "Game Chat" options

Age restrictions on certain games and software

View your child's play habits

