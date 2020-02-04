Pick up a cheap gaming headset deal right now at Best Buy

Cheap gaming headset deals are not rarities in and of themselves, but when said deals feature some quality products, it's well worth sitting up and taking notice. Which is what these are. Right now there's a trio of quality Corsair headsets on offer at Best Buy. These represent the lowest prices we've seen for the headsets so if you've been on the lookout for a deal, then these are seriously worth considering. These are perfect for gaming on PC particularly, but are also compatible with PS4, and, with the help of a Microsoft adapter, with Xbox One too (Void Pro RGB wired only).

The headsets on offer are all of the Void Pro series: the Void Pro RGB wired set in carbon black is down to $39.99; the Void Pro RGB wireless in white is down to just $49.99; and if you're willing to splash out a little more for some color, then the Void Pro RGB wireless in yellow is down to $64.99. These are really excellent prices for headsets that usually hover around the hundred dollar mark.

Cheap gaming headset deals

While compatible with some consoles, Corsair's headsets very much sit within the realm of the best PC headsets for gaming. If you're specifically after one that's optimised for the major consoles then you're better off heading over to our guides below.

Best PS4 headset | Best Xbox One headset | Best Nintendo Switch headset

For more offers on all things small, don't forget to check out the best PS4 accessories and Xbox One accessories - they'll get you set up with all the cheap peripherals you need.