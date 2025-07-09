I upgrade my desk setup every Prime Day, here's what I'm buying in 2025

My desk setup is an eternal work in progress, but every Prime Day I upgrade with a few new gadgets, gizmos, and cable-management musts. This year is no different.

I'm using Amazon's best Prime Day deals to give my desk its annual refresh, cleaning up that clutter, adding a little extra cuteness, and boosting productivity with the help of six discounts. The best part? It's a cheap year - most of these discounts cost less than $40.

Amazon Prime Day will run all the way through to July 11 this year, so you've still got a good few days of the sale. That said, I've already started to see some of the cheaper offers raising their prices in the last few hours so who knows how long these discounts will last. You'll find my entire Amazon cart just below.

What to consider when upgrading your desk setup

I've been working on my desk setup for years now, I'm currently on Desk V6.2. In that time I've learned a thing or two about buying before you've checked your space - and I've often done it the hard way.

Between a dual-screen monitor arm that extended past the actual size of my desk and a laptop stand that hung perilously over the edge, the first thing I learned was to check your measurements. It goes without saying, you'll need to make sure your desk actually accommodates the tech you're looking to buy - but think beyond that initial calculation. There's a big difference between something that technically fit and comfortably fits - make sure you've still got enough space between your eyes and the monitor, and enough room for your keyboard, mouse, shelves, and other accessories.

The next thing I always consider is what my clean up process looks like. If I'm tidying my setup (something that happens far less often than it should), where is each new gizmo going to live? Things like fans, controllers, chargers, and figures can quickly clutter up a setup if you're leaving it all out in the open.

