I upgrade my desk setup every Prime Day, here's what I'm buying in 2025
2025's desk tech is looking particularly affordable this Prime Day
My desk setup is an eternal work in progress, but every Prime Day I upgrade with a few new gadgets, gizmos, and cable-management musts. This year is no different.
I'm using Amazon's best Prime Day deals to give my desk its annual refresh, cleaning up that clutter, adding a little extra cuteness, and boosting productivity with the help of six discounts. The best part? It's a cheap year - most of these discounts cost less than $40.
Amazon Prime Day will run all the way through to July 11 this year, so you've still got a good few days of the sale. That said, I've already started to see some of the cheaper offers raising their prices in the last few hours so who knows how long these discounts will last. You'll find my entire Amazon cart just below.
Yes, it's technically a speaker but I'm more interested in the adorable pixel art possibilities of this miniature device. The Divoom TimeBox Evo is down to less than $40 this Prime Day, with a whole range of different animations available via the app and the freedom to create your own as well.
It features a 16x16 grid with 256 RGB LED screens and can even double up as an alarm clock.
Prime Day Deal:
$69.99 $38.20 at Amazon
I have a standing desk, so cables need to be long enough to reach full height without straying all over my desk when I'm sitting down. I've used rubber grips to hold these cords in place at the edge of my desk for some time now, but the opening mechanism of these clips will make it far easier to swap accessories in and out of my setup. There's eight included in this bumper pack, so I'll be sorted for all my chargers and gizmos.
Prime Day deal:
$12.99 $6.73 at Amazon
I've held out long enough, but with temperatures set to soar at the end of the week, I'm finally ready to get some additional cooling in this setup. It's bad enough having the sun blaring through my windows in the afternoon, but benchmarking massive 18-inch gaming laptops at the same time? That gets pretty rough.
This OLV desk fan is just a hair over $10 for Prime Day, with a fully adjustable tilt, what looks to be a nicely sturdy base,
Prime Day Deal:
$19.99 $10.39 at Amazon
We're back to cable management, but the way my desk setup has grown over the years this is a constant battle. I've been working with fabric sleeves for some time now, but they still hang loose underneath my desk. It's better than having cables strewn about the place but I'd much prefer everything to be trained to the sides. That's where these tidies come in. They stick to the legs of your desk (or underside) and hold all those connections in place - no more awkward hanging wires.
Prime Day Deal:
$32.99 $15.99 at Amazon
I've been using the Mountain MacroPad for app launches and quick commands for some time now, but it does drain my PC's CPU power. Combine that with all the desk accessories I have plugged in and it's time to clean up shop. With $30 off the $149.99 MSRP, the Elgato Stream Deck Mk. 2 is looking a little easier to swallow this week, and though I'll only be using it for productivity purposes I'm looking forward to a faster experience overall.
Prime Day Deal:
$149.99 $119.99 at Amazon
Maybe I'm getting old, maybe it's because I sit in my chair like an absolute gremlin, but I've started feeling the strain of those longer desk sessions over the last year. I'm hoping this adjustable foot rest will encourage me to stop scrunching my legs underneath me during these sessions, providing the ergonomic support I need to finally stop hunching over my keyboard. A small saving takes us to $33.99 on this soft cushioned model at Amazon.
Prime Day Deal:
$39.99 $33.99 at Amazon
What to consider when upgrading your desk setup
I've been working on my desk setup for years now, I'm currently on Desk V6.2. In that time I've learned a thing or two about buying before you've checked your space - and I've often done it the hard way.
Between a dual-screen monitor arm that extended past the actual size of my desk and a laptop stand that hung perilously over the edge, the first thing I learned was to check your measurements. It goes without saying, you'll need to make sure your desk actually accommodates the tech you're looking to buy - but think beyond that initial calculation. There's a big difference between something that technically fit and comfortably fits - make sure you've still got enough space between your eyes and the monitor, and enough room for your keyboard, mouse, shelves, and other accessories.
The next thing I always consider is what my clean up process looks like. If I'm tidying my setup (something that happens far less often than it should), where is each new gizmo going to live? Things like fans, controllers, chargers, and figures can quickly clutter up a setup if you're leaving it all out in the open.
