Paranormal Activity 2 trailer online

Paranormal Activity 2 , the follow-up to last year’s sleeper horror hit, has received its first trailer.

Aside from spoiling the ending of the first flick for those who haven’t already seen it (beware, folks), it’s a no-frills affair that relies on jumpy image and sound editing and attempts to weave an atmosphere of unease.

There’s also zero information about the plot (assuming it has one), though it hints that Katie (Katie Featherston) from the original film will be making a return. Also, there’s a distinct Poltergeist feel to it thanks to that baby’s crib and the dog.

Whether you loved Paranormal Activity , wet yourself laughing, or genuinely didn’t get what the fuss was all about, there’s no denying it made a lot of money ($200m).

And Paramount look like they want to repeat that model with another quick-shot, small budget sequel that they’ll be hoping rakes in the cash again.

Check out the new trailer below…

Paranormal Activity 2 opens on 22 October.

Scared? Or bored? Give us your reaction…