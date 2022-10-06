Overwatch 2 has "a number of fixes" for server issues going out today

Overwatch 2 has been plagued with serious server issues since it launched this week, but Blizzard now says it has "a number of fixes" going live today.

If you've tried finding a match in the last couple of days, there's a good chance you're familiar with the issues with the Overwatch 2 servers hopefully being addressed today. A lot of people are being met with unreasonably long queues. My personal experience trying to play the game reflects a pretty common story: the game tells me there are literally tens of thousands of players ahead of me. Other players are being told there are '0 players ahead' of them but are still stuck in the queue. Then there's the 'Unexpected Server Error' causing crashes in and out of games. Some people are missing skins and other items after merging their accounts.

In a tweet shared Thursday, Blizzard says it's working on a few different solutions.

More information was shared in a post on the Blizzard forums (opens in new tab). Specifically, servers were taken offline between 3pm and 4pm PDT (6pm and 7pm EDT) so that Blizzard could "address some bugs related to account merge, login, and the First Time User Experience."

Later on tonight, the Overwatch 2 servers will be offline once more from 6pm-9pm PDT / 9pm-12am EDT. Notably, that maintenance period will be used to implement "significant upgrades to our databases to address player queues."

It sounds like it's that second maintenance period that'll be more impactful to the biggest server issues Overwatch 2 players are facing, but it sounds like some bugs are being ironed out right now.

A DDoS attack on Blizzard is at least partly to blame for Overwatch 2's rocky launch. While we wait for smoother waters, here are some common Overwatch 2 error codes to familiarize yourself with so you can get back to playing as fast as possible.