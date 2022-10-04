Overwatch 2 players are fearful of the sequel's servers at launch

Overwatch 2 hasn't even launched yet, and players are already fearful of queue times and how the sequel's servers will fare.

For those unaware, the Overwatch 2 launch time is set for later today on October 4, when the shooter sequel will launch as a free-to-play game on all platforms. As such, fans are worried that Blizzard's servers will take an absolute beating at launch, as the Twitter user has illustrated just below.

They're hardly on their own though, as other Twitter (opens in new tab) and social media users have expressed their worry about Overwatch 2's servers later today at launch. Those eager to get in on the action as soon as the sequel launches are worried they'll be faced with extensive queue times on all platforms.

It's hard not to agree with those worrying. Games like Final Fantasy 14 for example, which have paid-for content and aren't simply free-to-play, have faced massive queue times and servers woes in the past - so much so that Square Enix even halted sales of Final Fantasy 14 late last year in December to allow the beleaguered game time to recover.

Considering Overwatch 2 is ditching the premium price model for a free-to-play launch, we could theoretically see the sequel have a far bigger launch than its predecessor did back in 2016. Whether Overwatch 2 fares well at launch, or whether players are left with extensive queue times and server troubles, we'll have to wait and see for more.

