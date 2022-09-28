How to set up Overwatch 2 SMS protection as part of the Defense Matrix

You'll have to set up Overwatch 2 SMS protection and add a phone number to your account as part of a new Defense Matrix to play the shooter sequel. This SMS protection will link a unique phone number to your Battle.net account, and you will not be able to play Overwatch 2 without doing so. This is just one of a few security measures that are being added to Overwatch 2, so here’s what you need to do to activate Overwatch 2 SMS protection for the Defense Matrix initiative.
How to use Overwatch 2 SMS protection and add a phone number to your Battle.net account
Adding an Overwatch 2 phone number to your Battle.net account is not just an additional security measure for you and Blizzard, it’s also required to play. Make sure you also merge your accounts for Overwatch 2 account merge and cross-progression if you’ve played Overwatch 1 on multiple platforms. Here’s what you need to do to add a phone number to your Battle.net account for Overwatch 2:
1. Log in to Battle.net, click your account name in the top-right corner, then select ‘Account Settings’.
2. Click ‘Account Details’ and under the Phone Number heading, click ‘Add Phone Number’
3. Enter your phone number to receive an SMS message with a verification code on your cell phone.
4. Type in and submit the code and you’ll have successfully linked a phone number to your account.
Do note that the phone number you use for Overwatch 2 SMS protection can’t already be in use on a different Battle.net account. Furthermore, when entering a phone number, you cannot change the dialling code as this is bound to your account’s Country/Region. If you need to change that, you must do so through Blizzard’s customer support. To make sure you get into Overwatch 2 smoothly, get this sorted before the Overwatch 1 shut down on October 3, and if you need any extra help with adding Overwatch 2 SMS protection, you can read the Prepare For Launch (opens in new tab) guide here.
What is Overwatch 2 Defense Matrix?
Take a look at the first Overwatch 2 battle pass and see what skins and other rewards you can unlock.
You probably know it as D.Va’s projectile-eating shield ability, but the Overwatch 2 Defense Matrix is also the name of a new initiative that Blizzard is adding to minimize disruptive gameplay and player behaviour. Since Overwatch 2 will be a free-to-play game, meaning anyone can play it, extra security features are needed to preserve the game’s health and protect players from cheaters and other troublesome players. Here are some new things Blizzard is implementing or existing features that are being updated to improve Overwatch 2:
- SMS protection: Requiring players to have a unique phone number linked to their account to even play the game means it is much harder to create alternate accounts to get around bans and use cheats. It also helps verify your identity and ownership of your account if you are hacked.
- Audio transcriptions for voice chat: Machine learning will continue to be used to detect toxic text chat, cheating, and disruptive behaviour. This is being joined by a new audio transcription feature that allows Blizzard to collect a temporary voice recording of a reported player that can be transcribed into text and analyzed for disruptive behaviour. Do note that this system only works on a player that has been recently reported and voice chat recordings of that player are deleted “quickly” after transcription. The text files are also deleted “no later than 30 days after the audio transcription”.
- New First Time User Experience (FTUE): New players that create their account and log in to Overwatch 2 after launch will be met with the FTUE, which limits what they can play to avoid becoming overwhelmed when starting out. At first, you won’t be able to play all the game modes or use all the Heroes but you’ll unlock them all over time. Competitive mode is now unlocked after winning 50 Quick Play matches too. Be aware that partying up with other players removes most of the FTUE restrictions, so you can jump in with friends relatively freely.
- Ping System: As well as the traditional communication wheel that has existed in Overwatch 1 since the beginning, a new ping system exists in Overwatch 2 to help players communicate without voice chat. This system makes use of expanded comms and contextual pings to call out specific things during a match, such as marking enemies, marking a location that you intend to attack or defend, or starting a three-second countdown to coordinate with your team.
- Endorsements rework: Endorsements are being consolidated and adjusted to help positive players maintain a high endorsement level and get rewarded for it. There is now just one Endorsement category, as opposed to the three categories that currently exist in Overwatch 1, and you’ll be able to endorse players on your team in each match.
- No more visible player levels or Competitive Ranks: Overwatch 2 is scrapping the levelling and portrait system seen in Overwatch 1 in favor of Battle Pass levelling and customizable name plates. In the pre-match screen for Competitive matches, player ranks will also be hidden. Both these changes aim to limit players’ ability to judge others before a match has begun and should prevent things like players giving up, throwing matches, and quitting early.