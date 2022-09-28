How to set up Overwatch 2 SMS protection as part of the Defense Matrix

You'll have to set up Overwatch 2 SMS protection and add a phone number to your account as part of a new Defense Matrix to play the shooter sequel. This SMS protection will link a unique phone number to your Battle.net account, and you will not be able to play Overwatch 2 without doing so. This is just one of a few security measures that are being added to Overwatch 2, so here’s what you need to do to activate Overwatch 2 SMS protection for the Defense Matrix initiative.

How to use Overwatch 2 SMS protection and add a phone number to your Battle.net account (Image: © Blizzard Entertainment) Adding an Overwatch 2 phone number to your Battle.net account is not just an additional security measure for you and Blizzard, it’s also required to play. Make sure you also merge your accounts for Overwatch 2 account merge and cross-progression if you’ve played Overwatch 1 on multiple platforms. Here’s what you need to do to add a phone number to your Battle.net account for Overwatch 2: 1. Log in to Battle.net, click your account name in the top-right corner, then select ‘Account Settings’. 2. Click ‘Account Details’ and under the Phone Number heading, click ‘Add Phone Number’ 3. Enter your phone number to receive an SMS message with a verification code on your cell phone. 4. Type in and submit the code and you’ll have successfully linked a phone number to your account.

Do note that the phone number you use for Overwatch 2 SMS protection can’t already be in use on a different Battle.net account. Furthermore, when entering a phone number, you cannot change the dialling code as this is bound to your account’s Country/Region. If you need to change that, you must do so through Blizzard’s customer support. To make sure you get into Overwatch 2 smoothly, get this sorted before the Overwatch 1 shut down on October 3, and if you need any extra help with adding Overwatch 2 SMS protection, you can read the Prepare For Launch (opens in new tab) guide here.

What is Overwatch 2 Defense Matrix?

You probably know it as D.Va’s projectile-eating shield ability, but the Overwatch 2 Defense Matrix is also the name of a new initiative that Blizzard is adding to minimize disruptive gameplay and player behaviour. Since Overwatch 2 will be a free-to-play game, meaning anyone can play it, extra security features are needed to preserve the game’s health and protect players from cheaters and other troublesome players. Here are some new things Blizzard is implementing or existing features that are being updated to improve Overwatch 2: