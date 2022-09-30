Overwatch 2 mobile authentication isn't working for some players

The new Overwatch 2 SMS protection Defense Matrix isn't working for some players ahead of launch.

As first reported earlier today by PCGamesN (opens in new tab), several users on the Blizzard Forums are reporting that they can't connect their mobile phone numbers to their Blizzard Accounts. The users are understandably worried that this error means they won't be able to play Overwatch 2 when it launches next week.

For the unfamiliar, this new initiative is part of a security program. Simply put, Blizzard now requires users to register a mobile phone number with them to access and sign into their Blizzard Accounts on Overwatch 2. Otherwise, you're barred from playing the game entirely.

Right now, Blizzard hasn't addressed these errors in any capacity. There aren't any responses from the Overwatch 2 developer on the Blizzard Forums, and no Blizzard-affiliated social media account has put out any statement or message regarding the new errors for players.

This is also an issue as Overwatch 2 is replacing the original game later this week. Shortly before Overwatch 2 launches, Overwatch will be taken offline, and will stay offline forever, meaning players can no longer access the game they paid for at any point after it first launched in 2016.

If these errors with the Overwatch 2 phone system aren't sorted out, it could well be the case that some players just aren't able to play Overwatch in any capacity. Here's hoping Blizzard has a fix inbound before Overwatch 2's forthcoming release date next week on October 4.

Check out our guide on how to set up Overwatch 2 cross-progression and merge accounts for another major step in the sign-in process.