Overwatch 2 cross-progression and account merging will let you keep all your skins, stats, and ranks from Overwatch 1. This is great if you’re already playing Overwatch or played in the past, allowing you to keep all your unlocks and prevent starting from scratch in Overwatch 2. However, there are a lot of caveats to this account merging process, and you need to make sure you have a Battle.net account to use as this is what will become your unified Overwatch 2 account. Here’s what you need to do to merge your accounts and set up Overwatch 2 cross-progression.

How to set up Overwatch 2 cross-progression and merge accounts

To enable cross-progression in Overwatch 2, you need to merge your Overwatch platform account(s) with a Battle.net account. If you don’t have a Battle.net account you cannot play Overwatch 2 which means, if you’re a console player, setting up cross-progression is pretty much mandatory. However, we’ve got full details on how to merge your Overwatch accounts for cross-progression whether you have a Battle.net account or not. Be sure to get this done before the Overwatch 1 shut down date.



Before we explain how exactly you can merge your Overwatch accounts, there are a few limitations to be aware of:

Most importantly, you will get only one opportunity to merge your accounts , so you must make sure you are merging the correct ones on the platform(s) that you’ll be playing on.

, so you must make sure you are merging the correct ones on the platform(s) that you’ll be playing on. Platform accounts eligible for account merging are PlayStation Network, Xbox network, and Nintendo Switch accounts.

You can merge multiple platform accounts into the same Battle.net account, but they can’t be from the same platform. For example, merging one Xbox, one Nintendo, and one PC Battle.net account is fine but merging two Xbox accounts with one PC Battle.net account is not. This also means you can’t merge multiple Battle.net accounts together.

If you switch a linked console account - perhaps you want to link a different Xbox profile after a while – you can do so on Battle.net but must then wait 365 days before you can do it again, so choose wisely.

You can’t link the same platform account to multiple Battle.net accounts.

You can unlink accounts at any time.

Be sure to also check this FAQ (opens in new tab) on the Overwatch website for help.

How to merge Overwatch 2 accounts for cross-progression with a Battle.net account

Log in to your Battle.net account, either through the desktop app or in a browser. If you log in through the app, click the Battle.net icon in the top left corner of your screen and then select ‘My Account’ – this will open your Battle.net account settings in your browser. If you log in through your browser, click your Battle.net account name in the top right corner and choose ‘Account Settings’.

Select ‘Connections’ and then connect any PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo accounts that you have. Remember you can only link one of each!

Log in to Overwatch and select the ‘Account Merge’ option on the main menu to open a Cross Progression pop-up.

Select ‘Continue’ and check that the console accounts listed on your screen are the ones that you want to merge into your Battle.net account. If the accounts are incorrect or not listed on your screen, you’ll need to change or link them on Battle.net.

Follow the button prompt to confirm your accounts and you’re done.

How to merge Overwatch 2 accounts for cross-progression without a Battle.net account

Log in to Overwatch on your console account

Scan the on-screen QR code using your mobile device

Enter the displayed code to create your Battle.net account. If you want to merge multiple console accounts, this is the time to log in to Battle.net on your browser and link those other accounts via the ‘Connections’ menu in Account Settings.

The next time you log in to the game, you’ll be prompted to confirm your console account to merge it with your new Battle.net account.

What gets merged with Overwatch 2 cross progression

Regardless of which method you needed to use, your platform accounts should be confirmed and will be merged come Overwatch 2’s launch on October 4. Progress and unlocks from linked console accounts will be stored on your unified Battle.net account which means lots of things will carry over. Be aware that this also means that you can’t add more stats and unlocks by unlinking an account and linking a new one as it will not technically be merged with your Battle.net account.

The main things that will come with you into Overwatch 2 are all your Hero Gallery items – that’s skins, emotes, voice lines, golden weapons, etc – and Player Icons. Your Overwatch Credit, which are spent on unlocking certain Hero Gallery items, will also be summed together across your accounts so you won’t lose any. As for Overwatch League Tokens, these will also be summed after merging, but any that have been purchased on a Nintendo Switch account cannot be merged and will remain on your Nintendo Switch. All achievements will also be merged onto your Battle.net account but will not be on respective console platforms. Let’s say you have an Overwatch Xbox Achievement that awards a special spray, that spray will still be usable on PlayStation, but you will not unlock the relevant Trophy.



As for stats, rankings, and presets, these will also be merged into your Battle.net account, but with a few constraints. Your input bindings and control schemes will be kept separate as per-platform controls. Competitive ratings will be split across PC and console input pools (i.e. mouse and keyboard or controller), and if you merge multiple console platform accounts, the highest rank will be used. Similarly, in-game statistics are merged based on platform input, however any cumulative stats, like total eliminations or time played, will be combined while best value stats, such as highest kill streak, will use the highest value from any of the merged console accounts. Finally, Endorsements will use the highest value across all accounts.