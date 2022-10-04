Overwatch 2 players report missing skins as launch struggles continue

As Overwatch 2 servers struggle to get on top of the day-one rush, many players have found that they're missing skins and other cosmetics that they owned in the original game.

The same story is being shared across Reddit and Twitter: the lucky folks who've somehow made it through the server errors and wildly fluctuating queue times have logged into what look like fresh accounts, with many or all of their hard-earned (or purchased) skins sorely absent.

This issue seems to be platform-agnostic, with PC, PlayStation, and Xbox players all logging in ready to go but with nothing to wear. It's not just skins, either; folks have reported missing credits, effects, and other odds and ends that didn't make the jump to Overwatch 2 .

As is often the case with game launches like this, there doesn't seem to be a clear fix apart from good old-fashioned patience. The good news is Blizzard is at least aware of this problem and working on a solution. Per the updated list of known Overwatch 2 issues (opens in new tab), "some cosmetics, items, and currency that players own are not showing up in their collections."

In other words, no, you haven't lost your original cosmetics or had your account wiped. Collection data is seemingly just getting lost in the choppy waters of launch day. With a little luck (and, no doubt, a lot of frantic troubleshooting in an office somewhere), individual collections will be restored soon and missing skins will correctly load once the game's servers become more stable – hopefully without any additional input from players, but we'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, you'll just have to suffer the indignity of using *gulp* default skins.