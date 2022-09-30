Here's what time Overwatch 2 launches and when you can pre-install the game

The Overwatch 2 launch time is on October 4 at 12pm Pacific Time. That's when it unlocks but if you want to get in ASAP, you can pre-install the game. Be aware that when Overwatch 2 launches it will entirely replace Overwatch 1, so this is your last chance to play the original! If you played Overwatch 1previously, or own the Watchpoint Pack, you’ll also be eligible to pre-install Overwatch 2 and be ready for launch. Below you’ll find all the Overwatch 2 launch times and dates for different time zones and when you’ll be able to pre-install the game.

Here's when Overwatch 2 goes live

Overwatch 2 should go live on October 4 at 12pm PDT / 3pm EDT / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST, assuming everything goes to plan and there are no further issues – depending on your time zone, Overwatch 2 may launch in the morning of October 5. The launch of Overwatch 2 comes immediately after 27 hours of server downtime for the Overwatch 1 shut down, as the developers at Blizzard make their final preparations and updates for the launch of Overwatch 2.



However, once the servers are brought back online, players will notice that Overwatch 2 will have replaced Overwatch 1, bringing with it the newest heroes – Sojourn, Junker Queen, and the Season 1 Battle Pass character Kiriko – six new maps, including a few for the new Push mode, and the first premium Battle Pass with exclusive cosmetics. Returning players should ensure they set up Overwatch 2 cross progression and account merging before October 4 to keep all their Hero unlocks and stats and should consider pre-installing the game.

How to pre-install Overwatch 2 (Image: © Blizzard Entertainment) The option to pre-install Overwatch 2 before its launch on October 4 is only available to returning Overwatch 1 players or those that have purchased the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack on their platform of choice. Though there are a few caveats to be aware of depending on which platform you are planning on pre-installing Overwatch 2 on: - PC players via Battle.net: Overwatch 2 can be pre-installed on Battle.net from approximately 1:30pm PDT/ 4:30pm EDT / 9:30pm BST / 10:30pm CEST on September 30. The install size is around 50GB. If you have automatic updates enabled on Battle.net, the update to Overwatch 2 will start on its own, but if you don’t have automatic updates on, manually start the download by clicking on the gear icon next to the ‘Play’ button on the Overwatch page and select ‘Check for Updates’. - Console players: If you played Overwatch 1 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch – or you own the Watchpoint Pack on one of those platforms – you can start pre-installing several hours before the Overwatch 2 launch at approximately 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST on October 4. The size of the console install is around 30GB. - New players: If you’re a new player and have not played Overwatch or do not own the Watchpoint Pack, you will not be able to pre-install Overwatch 2. You will be able to begin installing the game as soon as it launches.

For more information and help, be sure to check out this final checks article on the Overwatch website.