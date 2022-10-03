How to preload Overwatch 2 and play it at launch

Make sure you preload Overwatch 2 on your chosen platform so that you can start playing it as soon as possible when it launches on October 4. You’ll be able to start the pre-download on PC via Battle.net or on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch consoles, although there are a few differences, such as when you’ll be able to preload Overwatch 2 and how large the files are. Here’s everything you need to know about how to pre-download Overwatch 2.

How to pre-download Overwatch 2

(Image: © Blizzard Entertainment)

The option to preload Overwatch 2 before the Overwatch 2 launch time on October 4 is only available to returning Overwatch 1 players or those that have purchased the Watchpoint Pack on their platform of choice – if you already own Overwatch 1, you also own the Watchpoint Pack for free, so you don’t need to worry about it.



Be aware that if you do not need Overwatch 1 or the Watchpoint Pack to play Overwatch 2 – the sequel is free-to-play but does require a linked phone number on a unified Battle.net account though, so you’ll need to set up SMS protect for Overwatch 2. There are also a few caveats depending on which platform you’re going to pre-download Overwatch 2 on, so here’s how you can start the Overwatch 2 preload:

- PC players via Battle.net: Overwatch 2 can be preloaded on Battle.net now, and the install size is around 50GB. If you have automatic updates enabled on Battle.net, the update to Overwatch 2 will start on its own, but you can manually start the download by clicking on the gear icon next to the ‘Play’ button on the Overwatch page and select ‘Check for Updates’.

- Console players: Overwatch 2 can be pre-loaded on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch several hours before the Overwatch 2 launch at approximately 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST on October 4. Check the game for updates on your console’s game library or storefront to start the preload. The size of the console install is around 30GB.

- New players: If you’re a new player and have not played Overwatch or do not own the Watchpoint Pack, you will not be able to preload Overwatch 2, but you can start installing the game as soon as it launches.