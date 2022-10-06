Overwatch 2 players are still struggling to get past the title screen

Overwatch 2 is still unplayable for many players, despite a recent update from Blizzard stating that the servers were stabilizing.

A Reddit post (opens in new tab) details a player's frustrations with the sequel after having tried to play several times on both launch day (October 4) and the day after. I am currently one of the players who has yet to play a post-launch game of Overwatch 2 thanks to queue issues and server crashes - and I've tried on both PC and Xbox Series S (but you can still read my Overwatch 2 review based on pre-launch access). The comments on the Reddit post echo the original poster's frustration, with many lamenting the lack of status updates and others reporting similar queue issues. "Been a part of MANY rocky day 1 launches and this is certainly the first I've been stuck on the title screen, unable to even log in, for over a day," writes one commenter.

While it's important to note that Blizzard released an apology and an Overwatch 2 update late on October 5, many people are still having server issues with no clear solution in sight (myself included). We've reached out to Blizzard PR for more details and potential fixes for those who have yet to get past the seemingly endless queue but have not gotten a response back yet at the time of writing. The update does note that Blizzard remove the SMS Protect part of sign-up for existing Overwatch players, which is a gesture of good faith considering it inadvertently blocked those with prepaid phone plans to play Overwatch 2.