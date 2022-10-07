Overwatch 2 bug randomly buys skins and all sales are final

Overwatch 2 has a bug that forces you to buy skins you don't want, and Blizzard doesn't appear to be offering refunds at this time.

As reported by Kotaku (opens in new tab), Redditor Dracyoshi explained (opens in new tab) that they were using Overwatch 2's in-game chat when suddenly they had mistakenly purchased Junker Queen's Plutonium skin. According to the Redditor, the system had misinterpreted a specific keyboard input - in this case, two taps of the space bar - and unlocked the skin using Dracyoshi's Legacy credits, which is a currency some Overwatch 1 players carried over into the sequel. The player they submitted a report to Blizzard's support channel but were told they wouldn't be getting a refund.

"The Plutonium skin is only worth 300 legacy credits, so ultimately it's not a big deal, but I'm rather disappointed that they won't issue refunds for it," Dracyoshi wrote. "Though not surprised."

Other users echoed Dracyoshi's story. "Yep my friend was a victim of this bug," wrote BrokenNock (opens in new tab). "Accidentally purchased Kiriko's legendary for 1900 credits while trying to chat."

It's worth noting that this early in Overwatch 2's life, there's a good chance BrokenNock's friend lost premium currency due to the bug, which is exactly what Dracyoshi feared might happen.

"What makes it even worse is you can get the same skin in a different color for free through Twitch drops this weekend," they added (opens in new tab). "Double oof."

"Oh my god this happened to me twice I thought I was going crazy," said mintkitdae (opens in new tab).

If you're keen on avoiding becoming a victim to this glitch, Dracyoshi wisely suggests avoiding the in-game chat feature while you're in the hero gallery. In the meantime, we've reached out to Blizzard and asked about a fix and refunds, and we'll update this article if we hear back.

We did the math and early Overwatch 2 tier lists declare Lucio supremacy.