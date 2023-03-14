Sweet moment between Angela Bassett and Austin Butler proves 2023 was most wholesome Oscars yet

The 2023 Oscars were full of adorable moments, from Brendan Fraser's emotional speech to Ke Huy Quan's Indiana Jones on-stage reunion. Now viewers have spotted another one during the Best Actor announcement. Best Supporting Actress nominee Angela Bassett could be seen holding Elvis star Austin Butler's hand as the contenders for the award were read out.

The win, of course, ultimately went to Fraser for his performance in The Whale, but viewers couldn't help but highlight the lovely moment on social media. "Angela Bassett holding Austin Butler's hand while he's nervous…is exactly the kind of woman I imagined she was," wrote one. "That was so kind of her," added another (opens in new tab), while a third tweeted (opens in new tab): "It's especially sweet. I don't think he's sitting next to family (idk who the guy is) so it's nice to have someone next to you giving you that extra kudos in your big moment."

Angela Bassett holding Austin Butler’s hand while he’s nervous…is exactly the kind of woman I imagined she was 💕. pic.twitter.com/IPnYniCCuxMarch 13, 2023 See more

Bassett had her own disappointment on the night too, losing out on the Best Supporting Actress award to Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once. Following the loss, Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors gave Bassett a sweet shoutout when they were presenting (opens in new tab) as well. "Hey Auntie," Jordan said to her, while Majors told her: "We love you."

Elsewhere, the main awards went to Everything Everywhere All at Once, which took Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actor after Curtis’ win. Here are all of the 2023 Oscars winners as well as our round-up of all the major talking points from the night.