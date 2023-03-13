If Ke Huy Quan's acceptance speech didn’t make you cry, his Indiana Jones reunion will

Ke Huy Quan had an emotional night at the 2023 Oscars as Everything Everywhere All at Once swept the awards categories. The star, who played Waymond in the beloved movie, took home the award in the Best Supporting Actor category, giving a tearful speech thanking his mom.

"My mom is 84 years old and she's at home watching. Mom, I just won an Oscar," Quan said. "My journey started on a boat, I spent a year in a refugee camp, and somehow, I ended up here, on Hollywood's biggest stage. They say, stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me. This is the American dream."

As well as thanking the Academy and his family, Quan called out his co-stars and wife, getting emotional. "I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife Echo, who month after month, year after year, for twenty years, told me that one day my time will come," he continued. "Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine – to all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive. Thank you, thank you so much for welcoming me back."

Ke Huy Quan ran up to Harrison Ford after the Hollywood icon presented "Everything Everywhere All At Once" with the best picture #Oscar.

But the emotions didn’t stop there as Everything Everywhere All at Once won the biggest award of the night: Best Picture. The prize was announced by Harrison Ford, allowing for an emotional reunion between the Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom co-stars on the stage.

The pair exchanged a tearful hug after Quan ran up to him on the stage following the announcement. You can see the adorable moment the co-stars reunited in the video above, 39 years on from playing Indy and Short Round in the hit movie.

