Hideo Kojima shares his verdict on Better Man: "I have no idea why Robbie Williams is portrayed as a chimpanzee the whole time, but I was in tears by the end"

Hideo Kojima has shared his verdict on Better Man, the unconventional Robbie Williams biopic – and the Metal Gear creator had an emotional response to the movie.

"I watched BETTER MAN on the plane," Kojima tweeted. "I have no idea why Robbie Williams is portrayed as a chimpanzee the whole time, but I was in tears by the end. At my junior high graduation event way back, just like in the film, I sang 'MY WAY' solo on stage in the auditorium – me for the first verse, Tatsuo for the second. Then the whole class joined in for the chorus. It brought back memories of my late father too. So many things came flooding back, and I couldn’t stop crying until the end credits were over."

Released in December 2024, Better Man was directed by The Greatest Showman helmer Michael Gracey and featured Williams voicing himself, as the only CGI primate amongst a cast of humans. Williams was a member of the UK boy band Take That in the '90s, and the film charts his rise to fame and struggles in the limelight.

The movie culminates in an emotional performance of Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' on stage at London's Royal Albert Hall, which is what Kojima refers to in his Tweet.

Although Better Man was received favorably by critics and holds a score of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, it was a box office flop and made $22.5 million on a budget of $110 million.

Better Man is currently available to stream on Prime Video. For more, fill out your watchlist with our guide to this year's biggest movie release dates.