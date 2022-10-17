One of Prime Day's best iPad deals is back

iPad deals like this don't come around too often. In fact, we were surprised when this $60 discount on the 10.2-inch iPad first hit during Amazon's second sale last week. However, you can once again grab the 9th generation tablet for a record low $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, a terrific discount over the original $329.

Before this month, we'd only ever seen a rare $299 sales price on this particular model - a rate the previous generation only ever reached in its lifetime. When that slowly ticked down to a $279 cost at the start of the month we were excited, once it hit $269 we were ecstatic. Considering iPad deals rarely hit the cheaper models this hard, this is a must-see deal.

We'd recommend heading over to Amazon as soon as possible if you're after an entry-level device (though still one of the best gaming tablets on the market). We don't know how long this offer will last this time around - after last week's sale things quickly jumped back up to $299. Plus, with all the chatter around a new wave of iPad releases on the horizon, this might be your last chance to secure an Apple device for such a low price. We tend to see a pretty quick turnover in these models, which means discounts won't last long once the new releases are in the wild.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more of today's latest iPad deals further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.2-inch (64GB, WiFi) | $329 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - We've only ever seen this record-breaking discount on the 10.2-inch iPad in the last few weeks, and that was only for Amazon's second run at Prime Day. If you missed out on this offer before, this is an excellent second chance to save $60 (and these second chances are rare for Apple devices).



More of today's best iPad deals

If you're after something a little more premium, you'll find plenty of iPad Air deals and iPad Mini deals on the market right now. Our price comparison tech is bringing you all the lowest prices across the range just below.

We're also getting you prepped for this year's Black Friday iPad deals and Black Friday AirPods deals if you're after some big savings. Or, if you can't quite wait that long we're also rounding up all the latest iPad Pro deals as well.