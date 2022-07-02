One of our favourite headsets has dropped to its lowest ever price in this early 4th of July Xbox deal

This early 4th of July Xbox deal is a great discount for those who are looking for a new gaming headset. You can currently get the SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset for $159 at Amazon, down from $199.99 (opens in new tab), which brings it down to its lowest price point ever. This headset is designed specifically for Xbox, making it a must-see for console players.

In its lifetime it has been quite rare to see high level discounts on this product, so this early 4th of July Xbox deal is great. It has usually gone down by 10 dollars here and there, so this is the first time seeing a whopping $40 off. This is an amazing gaming headset, boasting a 20 hour battery life and integrated Xbox wireless.

We were big fans of the headset in our SteelSeries Arctis 9X review. In fact, our reviewer said that "in a world full of gaming headsets inhibited by mediocre sound, the SteelSeries 9X is the best Xbox One headset I've ever used bar none". Alongside excellent sound-quality, it has incredibly comfy ear cushions thanks to 'AirWeave' material that facilitates better airflow. That makes it really cosy for long periods of time, which is always a plus if you enjoy stints of multiplayer or marathon singleplayer sessions.

You can find this 4th of July Xbox deal below, and some more of the best Xbox deals down the page.

