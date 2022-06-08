Obi-Wan Kenobi features a sinister cameo from a Clone Wars character

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4. Turn back now if you haven't seen the new episode on Disney Plus!

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 features a particularly sinister cameo from a Clone Wars character.

When Obi-Wan makes it to the Inquisitors' headquarters, he stumbles upon something very morbid indeed in his search for Leia. In one corridor of Fortress Inquisitorius, rows of dead Jedi are kept on display. It's a horrible sight, especially as one is a youngling, but one of the fallen is a familiar face: Tera Sinube.

That particular Jedi was introduced in The Clone Wars. While he appears in a handful of episodes, his most significant appearance sees him help Ahsoka Tano recover her lightsaber after it's stolen from her on Coruscant, and he can also be spotted training younglings in the series.

Outside of The Clone Wars, Tera has also had dealings with both a young Count Dooku and the Jedi: Fallen Order character Cere Junda.

The exact circumstances of Tera's death are not revealed in Obi-Wan Kenobi, so we don't know if he was killed in Order 66 or if the Inquisitors found him afterwards. Either way, it's a sad end for the Jedi.

This isn't the show's first link to The Clone Wars, either. Episode 3 name-dropped Quinlan Vos, who features prominently in an episode of the animated series.

This isn't the show's first link to The Clone Wars, either. Episode 3 name-dropped Quinlan Vos, who features prominently in an episode of the animated series.

It remains to be seen if the rest of the Disney Plus show will have any further connections to the animated series, but with just two episodes left, we'll find out sooner rather than later

