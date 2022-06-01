Obi-Wan Kenobi confirms the fate of a deep cut Star Wars character

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3 has name-dropped a deep cut – but very significant – Star Wars character: Quinlan Vos.

At one point in the episode, while on the run with Little Leia, Obi-Wan ends up in a safe house. Inside, he finds a message from Quinlan that reveals the Jedi is still out there. But who exactly is Quinlan Vos, and where else have we seen him before? We explain all about the enigmatic Jedi…

Who is Quinlan Vos in Star Wars?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Quinlan Vos is a Jedi Master with powers of retrocognition: when he touches an object, he can sense memories, which is an ability also seen in the Jedi: Fallen Order video game. He trained Aayla Secura, the blue Twi'lek Jedi seen in the live-action prequel movies.

Vos also has a history with Obi-Wan Kenobi. Both Jedi once pursued the bounty hunter Cad Bane together, though they didn't manage to capture him – as shown in The Clone Wars season 3 episode 9, 'Hunt for Ziro.'

In the canon novel Dark Disciple, we learn that Vos later fell to the dark side while trying to discover the identity of Count Dooku's Master, Darth Sidious (AKA Emperor Palpatine). He became Dooku's apprentice, known as Admiral Enigma, but later redeemed himself through his love for Asajj Ventress. In the aftermath, Obi-Wan advocated for Vos to join the Jedi Council, and Quinlan was accepted back.

The character also appears in the live-action prequels. He can be seen briefly on Tatooine in The Phantom Menace in the background of a scene featuring a young Anakin Skywalker, Jar Jar Binks, and Qui-Gon Jinn, and is also name-dropped in Revenge of the Sith when Obi-Wan mentions a "Master Vos" moving his troops.

Is Quinlan Vos alive?

In the aftermath of Order 66, we never found out for sure if Vos survived the purge or not. Obi-Wan episode 3, though, reveals that Quinlan has been smuggling younglings to safety. Indira Varma's character Tala says he "helps," too, so we can assume the Jedi is very much still alive.

Vos has inscribed a message onto the walls of the safehouse: "Only when the eyes are closed can you truly see." When Leia asks "see what?" Obi-Wan responds with "the Way," presumably meaning the Jedi way. It seems Quinlan still has some wisdom to pass on, then.

Time will tell if we'll see Vos again anytime soon, but for now, it'scertain that he's still out there helping what's left of the Jedi Order.

For more on Obi-Wan Kenobi, check out our interviews with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen on their favorite memories filming the show and how their characters' relationship has changed, as well as Christensen on why he didn't speak to George Lucas before returning as Darth Vader and Moses Ingram on playing the galaxy's newest villain, Reva.

