Obi-Wan Kenobi release schedule: when does episode 1 release on Disney Plus?

The long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally almost here, but when does episode 1 drop on Disney Plus?

Well, the good news is that two episodes of the Star Wars show are arriving at once. That means you can watch episodes 1 and 2 together straightaway.

We've got everything else you need below to catch the latest Star Wars show the second it drops on Disney Plus, with the exact time you can expect the episodes to arrive on the streamer, and the date of every single episode still to come afterwards.

But, be warned – the episodes are switching release days after this week's premiere, so make sure you read our Obi-Wan Kenobi release schedule extra carefully so you don't get caught out…

When are Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes 1 and 2 airing on Disney Plus?

The Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 1 release date is Friday, May 27 at midnight Pacific/3am Eastern/8am GMT.

As this is a double season premiere, though, episode 2 will be arriving at the same time – so you're getting two episodes at once this Friday.

Those times aren't entirely set in stone, though. If you're lucky, you might find the episodes dropping up to 15 minutes earlier than expected… so keep refreshing that landing page to catch the episodes the second they drop!

Obi-Wan Kenobi release schedule

Obi-Wan Kenobi is dropping a new episode on Disney Plus weekly, following its double season premiere. The whole series will be six episodes – but while episodes 1 and 2 arrive on a Friday, the following episodes will be landing on Wednesdays, beginning with episode 3 on June 1.

Here's when each installment will arrive:

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 1: May 27

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2: May 27

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3: June 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4: June 8

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5: June 15

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6: June 22

While you wait for Obi-Wan Kenobi to hit Disney Plus, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows coming soon to keep up to date on the galaxy far, far away