<a id="elk-8a8c5135-075d-4e3b-8576-2abee79dcc67"></a><h2 id="here-we-go-2">Here we go!</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="123f513c-b15a-41ac-b530-c8a7d53138eb"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3840px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="vcYQDPWGBBVxKQMp5uQUa" name="Mario present" alt="Mario with a gift on a blue background" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/vcYQDPWGBBVxKQMp5uQUa.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3840" height="2160" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="d28863da-de31-475e-93d2-cac758136468">Welcome to Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deal hunters!</p><p>Thanksgiving is well underway and the discounts are bubbling nicely. While I'm yet to see anything truly groundbreaking (that would be an actual saving on Ninty's latest handheld), there are still plenty of offers to wash that turkey down with. Third party Nintendo Switch 2 games and accessories are the main course today, with record-low prices hitting everything from Little Nightmares 3 to our favorite carrying case.</p>\n