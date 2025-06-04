PlayStation State of Play Live Coverage - All the new as it happens

The latest PlayStation State of Play is kicking off today, getting Summer Game Fest off a little earlier than we might have expected. Sony's 40-minute extravaganza was a last-minute addition to the Summer Game Fest schedule 2025, but with Xbox making its appearance later this weekend, it's nice to see PlayStation making its presence felt too.

We've been promised a 40-minute show, offering up "news and updates on must-play games coming to PS5." Unlike some other recent shows, this is a worldwide show with entries from "creators across the globe," so there won't be a focus on developers from, say, Japan.

What time is the PlayStation State of Play? The PlayStation State of Play kicks off at:

- 14:00 PDT

- 17:00 EDT

- 22:00 BST



And runs for "40+ minutes"