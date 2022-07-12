Live
Prime Day TV deals live: all the latest and greatest sales
We're keeping our eyes peeled for all the best Prime Day TV deals as they happen and bringing the straight to you
By Rob Dwiar published
Prime Day TV deals are well and truly here with some huge offerings filling up the virtual shelf spaces and shop windows. There are so many, however, that you might not know which are the best, well we're going to pick out our favourites or some of the top deals going, as well as make sure you have the resources and tools to get where you need to be - quickly - to have a browse yourself.
No matter what you're looking for this summer, there's going to be a Priem Day TV deal for you - from cheap 4K TV deals, to big discounts on premium models, we are seeing some action up and down the TV spectrums. And with those spontaneous and time-limited Liughtining Deals also coming out to play, there's even more opportunities to save big on your next TV over the next two days. We'll be highlighting those ongoing deals which are proving popular and excellent value, as well as the quick-fire lightning ones that could go out of stock quickly - we've got you covered.
The best Prime Day TV deals in the USA
- Cheap 4K TV deals: 43-inch Amazon Fire 4K TV for just $199.99
- LG C1: from just $796.99
- Sony OLED TVs: Save $300 already on the 2022 A80K TV
- Samsung screens: Lowest ever prices on the 202 QLED Q80B range
- Hisense: 2022 Tvs from as little as $228
The best Prime Day TV deals in the UK
- Cheap 4K TV deals: Toshiba 43-inch 4K TVs from just £228
- LG C1: 48-inch model down to just £769
- Sony: Lowest ever prices on X80J models
- Samsung NeoQLED TVs: QN90A models from just £589
- 8K TV deals: LG 8K TVs from as little as £699
Get some 2022 Samsung QLED goodness into your life with a 60-inch Q60B
Given this is only 50 bucks more than the 55-inch variant, there really is excellent value here. Plus it's a 2022 Samsung QLED no less, meaning you're getting a contemporary, modern, and most-relevant TV for that record low price of $797.99 (was $897.99).
Another LG TV at a lowest ever price! The LG A1 48-incher is a bargain at $676.99
Somewhere in the middle of all the premiums and cheaps, we find awesome mid-range Prime Day TV deals like this one. This is for the LG A1 OLED TV which can be yours for a lowest ever price of just $676.99 (was $1,199.99) at Amazon right now. Sharing a lot of what makes its brethren - the LG C1 and G1 - so good, but also making a couple of astute compromises, it really can offer an awesome mid-range package.
The 65-inch Hisense U7G is a great budget gaming TV with 120Hz capability - and can be had for just $697.99
Returning to the more entry-level, wallet-friendly end of the spectrum, but retaining that perfect-for-PS5 (or Xbox Series X) characteristic of being able to run at 120Hz, the Hisense U7G is a bargain in this Prime Day TV deal. A saving of more than $400, a massive 65-inches, and all the great qualities of Hisense's innovative ULED TV tech as well - a great deal at $697.99.
Save over $300 on 2022 Sony OLED models already!
These premium TVs have only been out for a minute so getting more than $300 off these Sony A80K OLED TVs is a quality Prime Day TV deal. If you're looking for a perfect-for-PS5 OLED TV this summer then you can't go wrong with this one if you have the budget. The 55-inch model is down to $1,698 (was $1,999.99) at Amazon right now.
Cheap Prime Day TV deals are numerous too - like this Fire TV deal
The deals start cheap and start well - it's not all about the premium ones, though we will get to more of those. Showing how cheap you can go, though, Amazon has a 43-inch Fire TV for just $199.99 right now (was $369.99) - simple, tidy, and great value for an extra 4K TV for the house.
LG C1 - 48-inch 4K OLED TV greatness for just $796.99 (was $1,499.99)
We had to start with the big one, right? The one that everyone was hoping would come crashing down in price, has. Yes, it's in that smaller 48-inch size, but this is a record low price of $796.99 and saves you a whopping $703 off the MSRP at Amazon US.
But don't worry, the US readers aren't having all the fun, over at Amazon UK shoppers can pick the same screen up for just £949 - a saving of £750!
