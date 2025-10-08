Prime Day Lego deals live 2025: All the best savings for advent calendars, Harry Potter, Star Wars, and beyond
Amazon's Lego Big Deal Days are here
Prime Day Lego deals are here, and discounts are flying across every range. Want Star Wars kits, Marvel models, or even advent calendars? Amazon's sale (which it's calling 'Big Deal Days') are bringing the goods. Actually, there's so much on offer that I'm jumping in to sort the wheat from the chaff.
As an example, you can currently pick up the 2025 Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar for a record low price of $31.49 at Amazon instead of the usual $45. These are notoriously difficult to get hold of the closer we are to December, so grabbing it now as part of the Prime Day Lego deals is a great idea. In addition, this year's Lego Big Deal Days sale has also slashed the cost of the best Lego sets - I've seen Rivendell and the Great Deku Tree for much, much less in the UK.
No matter what you're in the mood for, just make sure you move quickly. Prime Day Lego deals are due to end today at 11:59pm, so you're running out of time to take advantage of these reductions. I've been covering events like Big Deal Days for years, and in my experience, discounts are less likely to still be available the longer you leave it. That's because everyone hits checkout toward the end of the final sale day, which means stock quickly becomes an issue as time goes on.
Benjamin has written about both Lego and deals on GamesRadar+ since 2018, and he's tracked Prime Day each year with in-depth coverage. Although he's got professional industry experience stretching back for more than a decade, he's been a Lego fan for much longer - he has fond memories of building his own brick-based creations as a child. He still adores making sets today, both for fun and as part of our review coverage. He's currently working on the new Arkham Asylum model.
Today's best Prime Day deals in the US
Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025 | $44.99 $31.49 at Amazon
Save $12.50 - According to price-matching software, this brand-new Lego Advent Calendar hasn't ever been cheaper than it is now. These tend to go out of stock quickly, so move fast to avoid disappointment.
Buy it if:
✅ You are/you're buying for a Star Wars fan
✅ You're bored of classic advent calendars
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd prefer chocolate advent calendars
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $31.49
Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2025 | $44.99 $38 at Amazon
Save $7 - What's that, another record low price for the brand-new 2025 Advent Calendars? Yep, but this time it's Harry Potter enjoying the price cut.
Buy it if:
✅ You adore Harry Potter or want a good gift
✅ You'd like a different kind of calendar this year
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather have a traditional advent calendar
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $38
Lego Minecraft Advent Calendar 2025 | $44.99 $38.49 at Amazon
Save $7 - It's not quite a record low price, but we're talking a mere 49 cents here. Considering how popular Lego Advent Calendars are (they sell out fast), this is well worth jumping on as soon as possible.
Buy it if:
✅ You're shopping for a Minecraft fan
✅ You're tired of classic calendars
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather have chocolate
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $57.99
Lego Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters' Cottage | $229.99 $172.49 at Walmart
Save $57.50 - OK, yes, this isn't from Amazon. But it's a great example of why you shouldn't just stick with one retailer during events like this. The Hocus Pocus kit hasn't ever been cheaper, and Amazon's already sold out so move fast to secure the discount.
Buy it if:
✅ You love the original Hocus Pocus
✅ You enjoy spooky Lego sets
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't have a lot of display space
Price check:
💲 Amazon | Out of stock