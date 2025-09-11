Get ready for the Borderlands 4 release – live build-up, reactions, and launch info as we countdown to Gearbox's open-world looter shooter

The eagerly awaited Borderlands 4 release is nearly here. We'll be covering everything live over the next 24 hours to help keep you up-to-date with all the essential launch information, the latest Borderlands 4 news, and key reaction as players begin to dive in to Gearbox's long-awaited looter shooter sequel.

While it has been six years since we got Borderlands 3, it feels like follow-up Borderlands 4 has followed quite swiftly. That's likely because it was only announced late in 2024, so we've not seen the usual prolonged cycle of reveal and delay that can sometimes plague other games.

Here are the Borderlands 4 release times and dates information you could need ahead of launch.

Despite the breezy window, though, we've learned plenty that we'll go over below to ensure you're set for launch. And who knows, while Borderlands 4's release isn't too far away now, we could still be in for a surprise or two.

Borderlands 4 release time

9am PT on September 11 for PC, 9pm PT for console

12pm ET on September 11 for PC, 12am ET on September 12 for console

5pm BST on September 11 for PC, 12am BST on September 12 for console

6pm CEST on September 11 for PC, 12am BST on September 12 for console

There's a little bit to get your head around there, but the simple answer to when Borderlands 4 releases in your timezone is that PS5 and Xbox X|S owners will have to wait until midnight to play. If you're on PC, though, then you get to jump on early, as per the times above.

Borderlands 4 launch trailer

Borderlands 4 - Official Launch Week Trailer