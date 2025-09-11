Get ready for the Borderlands 4 release – live build-up, reactions, and launch info as we countdown to Gearbox's open-world looter shooter
It's Borderlands 4 release day, so follow along as we cover everything you need to know
The eagerly awaited Borderlands 4 release is nearly here. We'll be covering everything live over the next 24 hours to help keep you up-to-date with all the essential launch information, the latest Borderlands 4 news, and key reaction as players begin to dive in to Gearbox's long-awaited looter shooter sequel.
While it has been six years since we got Borderlands 3, it feels like follow-up Borderlands 4 has followed quite swiftly. That's likely because it was only announced late in 2024, so we've not seen the usual prolonged cycle of reveal and delay that can sometimes plague other games.
Here are the Borderlands 4 release times and dates information you could need ahead of launch.
Despite the breezy window, though, we've learned plenty that we'll go over below to ensure you're set for launch. And who knows, while Borderlands 4's release isn't too far away now, we could still be in for a surprise or two.
Borderlands 4 release time
- 9am PT on September 11 for PC, 9pm PT for console
- 12pm ET on September 11 for PC, 12am ET on September 12 for console
- 5pm BST on September 11 for PC, 12am BST on September 12 for console
- 6pm CEST on September 11 for PC, 12am BST on September 12 for console
There's a little bit to get your head around there, but the simple answer to when Borderlands 4 releases in your timezone is that PS5 and Xbox X|S owners will have to wait until midnight to play. If you're on PC, though, then you get to jump on early, as per the times above.
Borderlands 4 launch trailer
Latest Borderlands 4 news
As today is launch day, certain traditions need to be adhered to. That being, someone has decided to stream Borderlands 4 early only to be swiftly hit by the mighty ban hammer.
It's also worth noting that it's rarely clear whether that footage comes with the day-one patch installed, so I wouldn't leap to conclusions. Equally, if you're keen to jump without spoilers, be wary that the web is likely filled with 'em now.
While we're doing a scan for any breaking Borderlands 4 news, we can probably start by speculating on whether the game is going to land on our list of the best FPS games. Gearbox has done a lot of work to refine its shooting and movement systems, although I do still have questions about the larger open world, and the non-linear storyline which is woven throughout it.
And away we go! If you weren't busy enough with the likes of Hollow Knight Silksong taking up space in your life, we're moving onto another big September release. That's right, Borderlands 4 is finally here and set to give you plenty to shoot and loot all throughout the autumn.