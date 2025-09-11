Borderlands 4 isn't even out yet and fans are already speculating about Borderlands 5, but Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford says "We don't show how the sausage is made!"

Borderlands 4 isn't even out yet, but fans are already speculating about Borderlands 5. As such, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford has shut down any hope of hearing anything for a long while.

"Okay, I know Borderlands 4 isn't out yet, but it just crossed my mind that they could be writing/planning Borderlands 5 at this very moment and we won't hear anything about it for the next 5-7 years," a Borderlands content creator writes on Twitter.

Given how long games take to make these days, that timeline is probably fairly accurate. It's been six years since 2019's Borderlands 3, but we have had two spin-off titles in the interim: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and New Tales from the Borderlands.

But if you were hoping for some news, I'm here to ruin your day. "Shhhh. We don't show how the sausage is made!" Pitchford replies. So, there will be no peeking behind the curtain today, unfortunately.

Shhhh. We don't show how the sausage is made!September 11, 2025

Out of all art/entertainment products, it feels like video games are the ones we actually know the least about. Development is often obscured by NDAs and a refusal to show the public works in progress. Even Battlefield 6's developers are trying to get ahead of leaks .

But we did get an early look at Borderlands 4 thanks to Conan O'Brien, who posted a video of him playing what I assume are the game's opening moments. There was a spoiler relating to a returning character that some people were unhappy about seeing, but the video has since been edited to remove it .

Borderlands 4 is out tomorrow, so while you wait, check out the best short games you can complete before then.