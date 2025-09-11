Battlefield 6 community lead reminds everyone "NDA applies" as the long-rumored battle royale mode heads to Labs, trying to get ahead of the leaks I'm sure are already brewing

Good news for those of you who want to dive back into Battlefield 6: Labs signups are open, and the upcoming battle royale mode is going to be tested there next. Global community manager Kevin Johnson is already trying to get ahead of all the leaks that I'm sure will be posted.

An update from the Battlefield Comms Twitter account informs us that "a Battle Royale built on Battlefield's unique DNA" will be tested in Battlefield Labs this week.

The mode will include everything we know and love in Battlefield, from gadgets to destructible environments to vehicles. Getting a dub in a tank sounds much easier than just hiding in a bush, that's for sure.

If you're interested in getting involved, now is the time to sign up via the Battlefield Labs site. NDA applies.See you in the Lab. 🫡https://t.co/b3mCs4w52C https://t.co/zQ6sWxvPOYSeptember 10, 2025

There have been a bunch of supposed leaks coming out of Battlefield Labs for ages, so it's no surprise the NDAs are being mentioned so bluntly here. Even this battle royale's map apparently got leaked.

It doesn't sound like this will be your typical battle royale, either, so I can see why the devs are extra keen to keep things under wraps. Unlike Warzone and Fortnite, the encroaching ring of Battlefield's foray into the genre will kill you instantly.

"We set out to bring the most dangerous ring in gaming to Battle Royale that instantly kills players upon contact [...] There’s no jumping in and out of it, no using it for cover, no walking through it - if you get caught in it, you are done."

