Battlefield 6's battle royale mode is looking very promising if these alleged leaks are anything to go by, and FPS fans are already excited: "This made me uninstall Warzone"

Oh, the leaks start coming, and they don't stop coming. Several videos supposedly showing the Battlefield 6 battle royale map have surfaced online.

In videos watermarked by Misaka_Mikoto_01, who previously shared clips of the upcoming weapons, gadgets, and cosmetics coming to the shooter, we can see them parachuting down from the sky into an urban, coastal area.

There isn't much in the way of actual gameplay here. Just the descent followed by the player pottering around the map, firing their weapons, and swinging a sledgehammer into some walls to knock them down.

According to one Twitter account that shared one of the videos, "This build is not meant to be accessible / viewed by the public and is not indicative of what the final BR will be at all." So, if you're worried about the texture pop and lack of loot, please don't be.

They also add, "I’ve heard nothing but good things about the Battlefield BR from people with knowledge of how it plays. This is basically just a look at the map." So, again, don't watch these videos and assume that this is what the mode will look like at launch.

One person is so excited that they write , "This made me uninstall Warzone." The Battlefield 6 beta already smashed Call of Duty's records on Steam , so it would be interesting to see if its battle royale mode could compete with the absolute juggernaut that is Warzone.

While you're here, check out the best FPS games you can play while waiting for Battlefield 6 to launch October 10.