The Battlefield 6 beta may be over, but EA is still testing new customization options, weapons, and gadgets in Battlefield Labs ahead of October's launch

The Battlefield 6 beta may be over, but EA is still cooking up new builds to upload to Battlefield Labs. Thanks to some brave – or perhaps foolish, depending on your stance on corporate secrets – players, we've seen some leaked footage and know what to expect.

Firstly, there is customization, as seen in a video highlighted by MP1st . The original video was uploaded to the social media platform BiliBili and shows a player scrolling through their weapons and some helmet options.

Unlike Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which will be transferring your goofy skins from Black Ops 6 , the cosmetic options in Battlefield 6 do seem very grounded – at least for now. This confirms earlier leaks that the skins would stay true to the style of Battlefield rather than looking like IP soup à la Fortnite or Warzone.

"Customization looking good so far," writes one fan on Reddit. "Nothing anime or neon. Man, hope EA doesn't mess this up."

The videos also show that you'll be able to add some decals to various vehicles, aping real-life soldiers who paint on the sides or nose of their jets. Weapons also have different camouflage patterns you can choose from. Personally, I'm still partial to the earned ones from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – it felt so good finally getting that Fall camo, even if it looked ugly.

There are also tons of gadgets that weren't available in the beta for us to look forward to. I don't know what any of them do because I don't read Chinese, so I can only speculate, but I do know a sledgehammer when I see one.

