Borderlands 4 Metacritic score ties it as the second-highest rated entry in the looter shooter's mainline series, only losing out to Borderlands 2

Borderlands 4 reviews are in, with the game currently sitting at an 84 on Metacritic, tying it with Borderlands as the 2nd highest-rated game in the series to date.

The Borderlands series has always been pretty beloved, with each of the games sitting somewhere in the 80s as far as Metacritic scores go (although the non-main games like Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, The Pre-Sequel, and New Tales from the Borderlands have fared a bit worse). And Borderlands 4 continues that trend with a Metacritic score of 84, with most reviews citing the classic Borderlands staples of the shooting feels good, but good lord, the dialogue is bad.

This score places it on par with the original Borderlands' reviews, while beating out Borderlands 3's score of 81. However, it doesn't quite reach the highs of Borderlands 2, which holds an 89. It also loses out to Tales from the Borderlands (the best one, if you ask me), which garnered a score of 85

In our Borderlands 4 review, Andrew Brown gave the game 4/5, saying, "Borderlands 4 extracts the essence of a finale shootout and spins it across an entire game, with a staggering amount of guns allowing for pure carnage. While the game's story and tone fall far from those heights, at times it simply doesn't matter as much as shooting six robots out of the sky with an electrified explosive gun."

Currently, only the PC version of the game has reviews available, with the highest score coming from Radio Times and CGMagazine, both of which gave the game full marks. In contrast, IGN Germany and GameSpot gave the game its lowest scores, at 7/10. Most reviews, however, seem to sit around the 8/10 or 4/5 mark.

