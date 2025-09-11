The Borderlands 4 whack-a-mole begins as Gearbox takes down streams ahead of release, while onlookers eyeball performance

A streamer got their hands on Borderlands 4 early and streamed 3 hours of the PS5 version of the game and reported on performance.

You might want to come back later if you're looking to be free of spoilers.

Depending on whether you're on PC or console, the Borderlands 4 release time is slightly different. While console unders will be getting it at 12am on September 12 in their time zone regardless of where they live (except the US where everyone gets it at 12am ET), PC players will actually have the chance to play it a bit earlier, with it releasing today at 5pm BST, 12pm ET, 9am PT.

However, days after Conan O'Brien played Borderlands 4 and accidentally spoiled it for players , someone got their hands on the console version of Borderlands 4 early and streamed three hours of PS5 gameplay last night. While the stream was taken down and the streamer hit with a timed Twitch ban, they did report some details on the PS5 version's performance.

In a post on Reddit, user platinrusse talks about streaming the game on the base PS5, saying, "That was worth a DMCA strike + a 2-day Twitch ban." As for performance, the streamer said, on the base PS5, the game "runs smooth on the in-game performance mode setting," saying that it "feels like more than 60fps." While the fidelity mode "runs pretty bad." They also claim that the game lacks a FOV slider setting, supports splitscreen in either horizontal or vertical orientations, and that a 4GB update is required when installing the game.

It's unlikely that there will be more streaming from the user, given the ban, but since the console versions will be released in New Zealand very soon, we can expect to hear more about the performance shortly.

