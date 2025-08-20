Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford says "I think they could charge $200" for Borderlands 4, "you can't find a better value in the world for any type of entertainment," then adds: "I wish they'd give it away, because then everyone would play it"
You might worry about pricing, but Randy Pitchford won't
Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has been sparring with people online for a while now about how much Borderlands 4 costs – it launches at $70 on September 12 – but he seemed glad to keep talking dollars with GamesRadar+ during this year's Gamescom Day 1. To him, Borderlands 4 offers plenty of value for money.
"Shit, I think they could charge $200," Pitchford tells us, but "I wish they'd give it away, because then everyone would play it."
"That's not how the business works," he continues. "But the value is there."
Pitchford has been personally involved in many public discussions about $70, $80 games – with varying degrees of making Borderlands fans exceedingly angry. So he's confident that these conversations "honestly don't matter in the big picture. The sum of every conversation that ever happened on social media about the price of a video game, and every article that was ever written – in truth, you add that all up, and it won't change anything with the result.
"At the end of the day, when I want something, and I feel like what they're asking is fair, I'll get it. If I don't want something, I won't. Or if I think what they're asking of me isn't fair, I'm not going to do it. All the talk doesn't matter, at the end of the day, that's what it is."
"The truth is, when you talk about Borderlands," Pitchford tells us, trailing off a bit. "Like, I don't know how I can say this and sound as if I have any amount of humility. [...] Borderlands 4 is amazing. It's absolutely an incredible game, and the value is undeniable.
"You look at all the past Borderland games, we have people that spend thousands of hours in The Borderlands. If you think about that in terms of the most amount that could have ever been spent versus the time of entertainment, you can't find a better value in the world for any kind of entertainment."
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Randy Pitchford and his "big personality" may have caused Gearbox some controversy with all that $80 Borderlands 4 banter, but his boss wouldn't have it any other way: "I still love him to death."
A slight update has been made to the framing of past controversies, but the article otherwise appears as originally published.
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
- Catherine LewisDeputy News Editor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.