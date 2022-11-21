Live
Black Friday gaming deals live: all the biggest discounts across PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC
We're bringing you all this week's biggest Black Friday gaming deals as soon as they happen
Black Friday gaming deals have hit the roof this week, so we're kicking off live coverage of all things PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. That means we'll be scouring the web for our favorite discounts and bringing you all the best offers as soon as they hit our desks. From record low prices on controllers and games to rare discounts on consoles themselves, there's already plenty to celebrate.
Whether you're building a whole new PC or console setup, or looking to stock your library full of the latest releases, this year's Black Friday gaming deals won't disappoint. We've already been surprised by the quality of some of this year's discounts, and we're only at the start of Thanksgiving week. That's to be expected, though.
Last year the savings we saw from this very Monday weren't beaten by any further discounts on Black Friday itself. In fact, the offers launched today will likely be your lot - aside from a few flash sales and lightning deals. There's plenty to get through, though, so be sure to check out all the latest Black Friday gaming deals just below, and our top finds updated throughout the next week.
Today's best Black Friday gaming deals in the US
- Amazon: games from $11 and record low prices on accessories (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: save up to $50 on consoles and $40 on PS5 games (opens in new tab)
- CDkeys: up to 95% off digital downloads on all platforms (opens in new tab)
- Dell: Alienware laptops and PCs up to $950 off (opens in new tab)
- Game Pass: get 3 months Ultimate for $27 at CDKeys (opens in new tab)
- Graphics cards: save up to $620 on RTX 3080 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- HP: Victus laptops from $849 (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft: 50% off games and $50 off consoles (opens in new tab)
- Newegg: gaming PCS now starting at just $389 (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch: save up to $30 on games at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Oculus Quest 2: save $50 plus two free games at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- PCs: RTX PCs from $849 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- PS5: record low DualSense prices + up to 57% off games at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: PS5 bundle restocks and big savings on accessories (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: save up to 80% on games at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Today's best Black Friday gaming deals in the US
- Amazon: Series S now £189 and record low prices on games (opens in new tab)
- Currys: PCs from £599 and £50 off Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab)
- CDkeys: up to 94% off games and services (opens in new tab)
- Dell: RTX gaming laptops from £759 (opens in new tab)
- Game Pass: 3 months Ultimate for £22.99 at CDKeys (opens in new tab)
- Graphics cards: save over £400 on RTX 3080 cards at Box (opens in new tab)
- Laptops Direct: gaming laptops up to 40% off (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft: 30% off controllers and 50% off games (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch: new bundles landing now at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- PCs: gaming desktops now starting at £317 at CCL (opens in new tab)
- PS5: record low prices on official accessories at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Very: Nintendo Switch bundles from £259 (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: record low prices on controllers and games at Amazon (opens in new tab)
PS5 DualSense Controller |
$69.99 $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The PS5 DualSense controller is at an all-time record low price at Amazon right now. A $20 discount brings this $69.99 gamepad down to just $49 (opens in new tab) in the retailer's Black Friday PS5 deals. That's a stunning result - $10 cheaper than we've ever seen it before. Whether you've managed to score a console recently or you're looking to replace some battle-worn buttons, this is a must-see offer. What's more, we're seeing a range of color options included in this discount as well.
UK:
£59.99 £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Xbox Series S |
$299.99 $234.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
The Xbox Series S has dropped to a record low price in Dell's early Black Friday Xbox deals this week. That's right, this sneaky retailer has one-upped Microsoft's own $50 discount with a $65 saving of its own. That means this is the best way to buy the budget console in this week's sales - down to just $234.99 (was $299.99) (opens in new tab). We don't know how much longer this offer can hold out though - it's been on the shelves for a few days now.
UK:
£249.99 £189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
It's time. Welcome to 2022's Black Friday gaming deals live blog - where we'll be bringing you all our favorite discounts as soon as they pop up on the shelves. It's going to be a rollercoaster, so strap in and keep your hands and feet inside the deals train at all times. We'll be your guide to this year's offers across PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC - which means we'll be bringing you everything from the fastest flash sales to the weirdest, most wonderful accessories going for under $5/£5.
