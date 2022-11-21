Black Friday gaming deals live: all the biggest discounts across PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC

Black Friday gaming deals have hit the roof this week, so we're kicking off live coverage of all things PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. That means we'll be scouring the web for our favorite discounts and bringing you all the best offers as soon as they hit our desks. From record low prices on controllers and games to rare discounts on consoles themselves, there's already plenty to celebrate.

Whether you're building a whole new PC or console setup, or looking to stock your library full of the latest releases, this year's Black Friday gaming deals won't disappoint. We've already been surprised by the quality of some of this year's discounts, and we're only at the start of Thanksgiving week. That's to be expected, though.

Last year the savings we saw from this very Monday weren't beaten by any further discounts on Black Friday itself. In fact, the offers launched today will likely be your lot - aside from a few flash sales and lightning deals. There's plenty to get through, though, so be sure to check out all the latest Black Friday gaming deals just below, and our top finds updated throughout the next week.

Today's best Black Friday gaming deals in the US