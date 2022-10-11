Amazon Prime Day Xbox sales live: all the biggest deals on games, controllers, and more

Refresh

Madden 23 for Xbox One - now $35.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) Madden is practically an institution at this point, so being able to save more than $20 on the latest edition (it's currently $35.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)) is definitely good news. Well, we assume it is. This writer is British and has next to no knowledge about sports anyway, so we have our fingers crossed that this one is an excellent Sports Ball™ with all the desired throwing and catching shenanigans. That is the game's cheapest price, at least - it's never been less expensive.

Xbox Core controller - now $49.49 (was $59.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) While you can save on most official Xbox controller colorways, the biggest discounts are found on the classic black and white versions. The Carbon Black model is currently $49.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) rather than nearly $60, so it's worth checking out if you're in need of a spare. Sure, that isn't the controller's cheapest price. But when the average cost is $54, we can't complain. Well, we could - but it'd be rude.

Xbox Series S + 3 months Game Pass Ultimate - now $330.64 (was $344.98) at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) Xbox Series S bundles represent the only way to save on a new console right now, but if you’re looking to save on your next three months of games at the same time this offer is looking particularly promising. Factoring in the $44.99 cost of a three month Game Pass Ultimate membership and the $299.99 MSRP of the Xbox Series S console, you’re saving around $14 with this final $330.64 price (opens in new tab). That’s excellent considering we’ve been seeing Game Pass Ultimate stuck at $39.99 for months now.

Guardians of the Galaxy for Xbox Series X - now $19.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) This game came out of nowhere last year and ended up being one of the highlights of 2021. That makes now the perfect time to grab a copy seeing as it's been reduced to $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) in today's Prime Day Xbox sales. Sure, it's 'only' a $5 discount if you look at the was-price right now. But the MSRP for this one is still almost $60, so you're actually saving $40. That's its lowest ever price, so there's never been a better time to jump in.

Razer Wolverine V2 controller - now $59.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) Fancy a new set of buttons instead? Razer’s got you covered there as well. The Razer Wolverine V2 controller has dropped down to $59.99 (opens in new tab) in today’s Amazon Prime Xbox sales. That means you’re saving $40 overall. While we have seen this gamepad drop to $49.99 in the past, there’s still some solid cash off this excellent piece of kit. The Wolverine V2 is one of our favorite Xbox Series X controllers thanks to its super satisfying mecha-tactile buttons and customization options.

8BitDo Pro 2 wired controller - now $35.99 (was $44.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) The 8BitDo Pro 2 is down to a brand new record low price in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Xbox deals. That’s excellent news for anyone on the hunt for a more budget-friendly gamepad. If you prefer the symmetrical layout of a PlayStation controller, this is an excellent choice - you’re even picking up additional back paddles and wireless iOS and Android support as well. A $9 saving brings us down to $35.99 (opens in new tab) on this particular set of buttons.