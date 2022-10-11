Live
Amazon Prime Day hard drive and SSD deals live: best discounts on every storage device you will ever need
We're summing up all of the best discounts on hard drives and SSDs during these Amazon Prime Day deals
Amazon has blessed us with a second Prime Day this year, and we’re seeing some amazing hard drive and SSD deals. Whether you’re looking for the best external hard drive or a PS5 SSD, we are seeing discounts on just about any storage device you could wish for. Whether you’re looking to keep ahead of the kerb prior to next month’s discount season, or you’re just wanting to have a look, then you’re in the right place as we have collated all of the best deals.
Keep in mind that you’ll need a Prime membership to take advantage of these discounts. Luckily, we can hook you up with a 30 day free trial available in both the US and UK right now, which means you can take advantage of these exclusive savings without paying the regular $14.99 / £8.99 monthly rate.
Be sure to act quick if you want to take advantage of Amazon Prime day hard drive and SSD deals as these discounts only run until midnight October 12. Another thing to consider is the fact that many other brands are also running deals to compete with Amazon this Prime Day. Fear not, we have collated all of the best deals available from all retailers this Prime Day.
Today's best Amazon Prime Day hard drive and SSD sales in the US
- Hard drive: over $200 off of selected Seagate models
- External hard drive: 500GB for less than $30
- Solid state drive: a range of deals from NVMe and sata drives
- Heatsinks: PS5 and PC models for less than $10
Today's best Amazon Prime Day hard drive and SSD sales in the UK
- Hard drive: selected Seagate models with hundreds off
- External hard drive: 500GB for less than £30
- Solid state drive: a range of deals from NVMe and sata drives
- Heatsinks: PS5 and PC models for less than £10
Western Digital 1TB WD Blue SA510 SATA Internal Solid State Drive -
was $99.99 now $69.99
Here's one for all of my gamers who are still rocking SATA (no shame, I am too!). You can currently get $30 off of this 1TB SSD, which is 30% off. Although SATA drives aren't as fast as the newer NVMe drive, they are certainly cheap and cheerful and get the job done. If your PC still needs a SATA drive then this is a perfect deal to take advantage of.
WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive -
was $119.99 now $89.99
Lowest ever price!
You can currently get yourself 4TB of external storage for less than $90 with this deal. This is the lowest ever price we have seen on this drive, so act fast if you'd like to pick it up. This drive is the size of a 'passport' which is given by the name of it, meaning it is easy to transport and take with you no matter where you need it.
Western Digital 8TB WD Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive -
was $249.99 now $129.99
If you're after a hard drive but our previous 20TB hard drive deal was just too much for you then fear not, here is a 8TB for less than $130. It is extremely rare to find this much storage at this price point, so if you need to expand how much your PC can hold then this is your chance to do so without breaking the bank.
WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive with Heatsink -
was $279.99 now $128.90
If you're looking for a PS5 SSD deal then this is the one for you. It comes with a heatsink and is more than 50% off, meaning you get 1TB for less than $130. This is a Gen4 NVMe drive, meaning you can clock in at 7,000mb/s read speed and 5,300mb/s write speed. Although this isn't the lowest price, it is only $20 higher, making it worth purchasing if you're hoping to increase your console storage.
WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD -
was $159.99 now $109.99 at Amazon
This saving brings this 1TB SSD to less just under $110, saving you over 30%. Whether you're looking for a drive for your PS5 or PC, this one will suit your needs. A Gen4 NVMe drive features speeds of up to 7,300mb/s making it fast enough to work alongside any rig or console effectively.
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD -
was $249.99 now $124.99 at Amazon
This portable SSD is down to less than half price. You're spending just $124.99 for 1TB of portable, quick-access storage. This drive features up to 1050mb/s read speed and up to 1000mb/s write speed, meaning you get the equivalent of NVMe solid-state performance. This device is also slim, making it easy to transport so you have access to it whenever you need it.
Seagate IronWolf Pro 20TB -
was $629.99 now $399.99 at Amazon
We're starting off with a big one, a whopping 20TB drive with a matching whopping $230 discount. If you find yourself always running out of room, especially considering newer games being closer to triple digits in GB storage, then this is an amazing chance to upgrade your storage and never have to think about it again.
If you're hoping to grab a new storage device this Prime day then sit back and relax while we do all of the hard work for you. No need to waste time scrolling as we highlight the best deals.
