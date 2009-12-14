Popular

New trailer for The Crazies

Timothy Olyphant in Romero remake

The latest trailer for Romero remake The Crazies has hit the net.

Directed by Breck Eisner, the man behind Sahara , the film sees a sheriff having a very bad day as the inhabitants of his small, idyllic town start to go all kinds of mental.

Timothy Olyphant stars as the put-upon lawman.

So good in TV's Deadwood (where he also plays a small-town sheriff), Olyphant has never really broken out on the big screen, despite supporting roles in big hits like Scream 2 and Die Hard 4 .

Hitman may have irrevocably ruined his chances for megastardom though.

This trailer certainly shows a little more restraint than the previous, explosion-heavy one, but we still need a bit of convincing.

That said, The Crazies is one of Romero's lesser-known movies, so perhaps it is ripe for a remake.

Check out the new trailer below:


You can judge the remake for yourself when it is released on 26th February.

Source [ Collider ]

