The new Suits spin-off will have the "same energy and good looking people" as the original

New details have emerged about the upcoming Suits spin-off – and it sounds like we’re getting more of what made the original legal series such a worldwide success.

Universal International Studios president Beatrice Springborn told an audience at Content London (H/T Variety) that the new Suits show will "have the same energy and good looking people that the original did" and will be set in the "same timeframe" as the original.

She added, "We are working on it right now… It’s so fun and happy." Springborn may have even let slip the setting of the Suits spin-off, calling the show "Suits L.A." – though Variety’s sources indicated that, at the very least, won’t be the title of the new series.

Suits, which ran from 2011 to 2019 on the USA Network, followed the trials and tribulations of Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a college dropout with a photographic memory who lands a job at the Pearson Hardman law firm – but has to hide the fact he has no law degree. The cast also featured Gabriel Macht as Mike’s mentor and legal closer Harvey Specter, Gina Torres as Pearson Hardman boss Jessica Pearson, Sarah Rafferty as Harvey’s legal secretary Donna, Meghan Markle as paralegal Rachel Zane, and Rick Hoffman as Harvey’s legal rival Louis Litt.

The series also became a major streaming hit on Netflix in recent years, with Suits being viewed for over three billion minutes across seven consecutive weeks earlier in 2023 – only losing out to Stranger Things.

