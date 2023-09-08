Suits breaks a major streaming record, coming in second to Stranger Things

Suits just broke a major streaming record.

The legal drama, created by Aaron Korsh, has been watched for 26.5 billion minutes total across Netflix and Peacock since it was uploaded to streaming eight weeks ago, with the August 7-13 viewing window marking its seventh week in a row crossing the 3 billion minute mark (via Variety). Stranger Things still holds the record for the most minutes viewed in eight weeks, but Suits is "the first title ever to stay above 3 billion minutes for this long."

Suits follows Mike Ross, a talented young college dropout embroiled in a drug deal gone bad, as he's hired by Harvey Specter, one of New York's best lawyers. The cast includes Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, and Meghan Markle.

The first eight seasons of the legal drama, which ran for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019, were added to Netflix back in June and immediately became the number one show across all of streaming. The success has spawned rumors of a revival, though executive producer Gene Klein says nothing is set in stone just yet.

"It was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show," Klein told TVLine. "I'd be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I'd also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend."

Suits is streaming on Netflix and Peacock now.