A new Suits series is in development

After breaking several streaming records, a brand new Suits series is in the works from creator Aaron Korsh.

According to Deadline, the new show is not a spin-off but instead a "universe series in the vein of the CSI and NCIS franchises featuring new characters in a new location." Though the Suits originally aired on USA Network, the new series reportedly has not found its home just yet.

Suits follows Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a talented young college dropout embroiled in a drug deal gone bad, as he's hired by Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), one of New York's best lawyers. The cast includes Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Abigail Spencer, Amanda Schull, and Meghan Markle.

The first eight seasons of the legal drama, which ran for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019, were added to Netflix back in June and immediately became the number one show across all of streaming. Just last week, the series broke Nielsen’s all-time overall streaming record, beating out Ozark for the most number one finishes. The franchise officially ended in 2019 with the spin-off series Pearson, but after racking up streaming minutes in the literal billions – a revival of some kind was inevitable.

"I always thought we were underestimated, but it turns out, even I underestimated Suits," Korsh tweeted in response to breaking Nielsen's all-time overall streaming record. "It’s good to be the King."

Suits is streaming in its entirety on Netflix and Peacock now. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to add to your streaming queue.