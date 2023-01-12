New PS5 update adds support for costly DualSense Edge controller

A new PS5 system update has dropped, adding support for the console's fancy PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controllers.

Earlier today, Sony announced (opens in new tab) the release of PS5 update 22.02-06.50.00. As well as the now-regular message that "this system software update improves system performance," the post announces that "the DualSense Edge wireless controller is now supported."

The DualSense Edge is intended as a significant upgrade to the traditional DualSense controller. Announced last year, the main idea is increased customisation - the DualSense Edge comes with interchangeable stick modules, back buttons, remappable buttons, and customisable triggers. The sell, I imagine, is focused towards those players hoping to perform at a high competitive level, and probably isn't something you need to worry about if you're making your way through most single-player titles.

All that new tech comes at a price, in more ways than one. At $200, the DualSense Edge is just under three times as expensive as the basic DualSense, but it also has a worse battery life than the original. Sony says the "many more features" available make for a "moderately shorter" operating time, which is another reason you might not need to use it to sit down to a marathon JRPG session.

Either way, it seems that Sony is making sure it's well-prepared for the arrival of its new peripheral. Today's update ensures that support for the DualSense Edge is in place well before its release on January 26.

New year, new games - here are the upcoming PS5 games you can cruise through with your DualSense Edge.