$200 DualSense Edge has worse battery life than your normal PS5 controller

The new PS5 DualSense Edge controller will have a shorter battery lifespan than the PS5's standard DualSense controller.

This comes from The Verge (opens in new tab), who were able to confirm the new detail with Sony earlier today on December 20. Sony writes in a statement to the outlet that the DualSense Edge's "operating time is moderately shorter than the original DualSense wireless controller" because the company has included "many more features."

Simply put, the DualSense Edge controller has more features packed into the same size controller shell as the standard DualSense controller. As such, Sony has less room to work with for a battery, hence why the controller's battery life will ultimately be shorter than its older counterpart.

"We wanted to strike a good balance between wireless operating time and delivering robust, high-performance features," Sony's statement continues. "Additionally, the longer USB braided cable is also great for competitive players who prefer playing with a wired connection to avoid wireless interference – this option preserves battery life."

While it's a fair point that a wired connection will preserve battery life, this news likely won't sit well with PS5 customers. The standard DualSense model has gained a notoriety over the past two years for having a relatively short battery lifespan, and considering the DualSense Edge is retailing for a premium $200/£210, plenty of consumers might well have expected an improved battery from Sony.

The DualSense Edge launches next month on January 26 around the world.

