In a match between the new Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller vs the original, you'd be forgiven for getting mixed up between the two. Yes, Ninty has made some changes to the gamepad compared to the OG 2017 accessory, but playing spot the difference means getting up close and personal with the pads.

By rights, the new Switch 2 gamepad should be in direct succession to the best Nintendo Switch Controller throne. The original is sitting pretty at the top right now, and it could continue to do so if it now goes on to be available for less. However, it's missing a few features that help it pair better with Nintendo's latest best gaming handheld contender, and the differences might be enough to help it win out.

I'm personally planning on maining the original Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with the Switch 2 for now. It's been going strong for eight years now without any aging drawbacks, which is a huge testament to its build quality. That said, I've been running through the differences to weigh up whether it's worth spending $84.99 on the newbie or grabbing the OG for less while it's still around.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller vs Switch Pro Controller Switch 2 Pro Controller Higher MSRP

Back buttons

Smoother thumbsticks

3.5mm audio

'C' button

Mappable back buttons

Faster charging Switch Pro controller Lower MSRP

No back buttons

Traditional feeling sticks

No audio out

No 'C' button

No back buttons

Takes longer to charge

Price

(Image credit: Future)

I won't lie, the Nintendo Switch Pro 2 Controller price tag makes me feel a little queasy. No matter which way you swing it, $84.99 / $74.99 is a lot to pay for a gamepad, especially one that doesn't really tap into premium elements. Sure, you're getting a few extras compared to the original, but extra back buttons and aesthetic differences aside, you're not getting anything revolutionary here for the money.

The short answer is that the original Switch Pro controller wins hands down in terms of price. However, I'm wary that Nintendo will likely discontinue the gamepad into the abyss so that its new Switch Pro controller reigns supreme. If that happens, the power (resellers) that be could start listing the accessory for more than MSRP, and in that instance, the new pad could look more appealing.

Winner: Original Switch Pro Controller

Comfort

(Image credit: Future)

In the hands, the Switch 2 Pro Controller feels nearly identical to the original. It's not an exact replica, and it is actually slightly lighter than the OG pad at 235g, but Nintendo has more or less simply built upon its original, beautiful blueprint.

I'll get onto additional features, but I want to highlight that the Pro Controller 2's back buttons will enhance comfort levels for some players. Being able to map toggles at the rear means if you find discomfort in clicking the analogue sticks for some functions, or even just prefer to keep your thumbs still in Mario Kart races, you'll be able to tweak things to suit your own preferences.

Nintendo has also made some tweaks to its thumbsticks, as they're noticeably smoother than the original setup. You're not getting hall effect sensors, but the changes do seem to benefit movement ergonomics, therefore giving the new pad an additional slight edge.

Winner: Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

Features

(Image credit: Future)

The new Switch 2 Pro Controller isn't exactly feature-packed compared to the original, but it does add a few extras that tie in with the new handheld. Back buttons are becoming increasingly common in even standard gamepads, and Ninty has added two to the back of its new accessory. They're even remappable, so you'll no longer have to conform to using traditional face buttons if you're accustomed to having toggles around back.

The other new addition is a dedicated 'C' button at the front that's used to access the new GameChat feature. If you're planning on using Nintendo's new social hub, it's going to help you instantly respond to group invites without leaving your game and help you dive into the app without heading to the home screen.

The old Pro Controller lacks the button, meaning you'll have to come out of your game and use the GameChat icon instead. This will be more fiddly and feel less slick, and while the idea of paying $85 just to gain that specific button feels wrong, it is the only way to fully embrace the feature.

(Image credit: Future)

The 'C' button isn't the only engineered inconvenience that'll tempt you to pick up a Switch 2 Pro Controller, as the OG gamepad also can't wake the handheld out of sleep mode. If you're the kind of player who likes to kick back and fire up your setup from the couch, that's going to be an upset, and sticking with the original pad means you'll need the right Joy-Con to hand to turn the system on in docked mode.

On a less irritating note, Nintendo has also added a 3.5mm audio jack to the Switch 2 Pro Controller - a huge win if you use a wired gaming headset with the PS5 or Xbox Series X. The original is missing the connector entirely, but that makes sense considering the OG handheld doesn't have any sort of voice chat built into its operating system.

Rather begrudingly, I have to give the features crown to the Switch 2 Pro Controller. While half its new abilities could have easily been added to the OG gamepad via a system update, the 3.5 headphone jack and back buttons are nice extras.

Winner: Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

Battery

Both the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller and the OG gamepad feature the same 40-hour runtime via a 1,070mAh battery. Your mileage will vary based on what you're playing, especially if you've got a lot of HD rumble going on. However, when you do eventually run out of juice, the Switch 2 Pro Controller will charge much faster thanks to its modern innards.

Specifically, the Switch 2 Pro Controller will fully charge in 3.5 hours versus 6 hours with the original Pro Controller. That'll make a massive difference if you're trying to prepare for big Mario Kart World sessions and need some pads juiced up fast, and sticking with the OG controllers will ultimately mean spending longer tethered to a USB cable.

I haven't had the chance to tear down a Switch 2 Pro Controller yet, but if it's harder to get into the back than the original, that could be a major drawback. The 2017 gamepad features an incredibly easy-to-replace battery, and if you're not fussed about charge times, you could upgrade the OG accessory with a much larger capacity.

Still, the enhanced charge speed means the Switch 2 Pro Controller trumps the original in the battery department. Again, it might be a winner, but I'd reflect on that MSRP and ask yourself whether the perk is worth paying extra for.

Winner: Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller

