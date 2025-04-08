Nintendo Switch 2 MicroSD Express Cards are already up for grabs

The Nintendo Switch 2 doesn't launch until June 5, but you can already pick up some compatible microSD Express cards for all your Switch 2 game installs, screenshots, and game captures. Right now, brands like Lexar and SanDisk have their own compatible express microSD cards available from $44.99 at Amazon - no pre-order invites required.



With the best Nintendo Switch SD cards not compatible with the upcoming handheld, these new express cards are mandatory if you want more storage for your Switch 2. You can technically use an older microSD card for the upcoming handheld, but only if you want to move across some of your favorite screenshots and game captures from your older game library.

In the US, the official Switch 2 microSD Express Cards are currently reserved for those with Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders through the Nintendo website. Fortunately for those in the UK, the official Mario-branded microSD Express cards are available to pre-order for £49.99 at Argos and other retailers. Those in the US who aren't lucky enough to qualify for the official express cards also have other options, and we've gathered them all below.

Where to get a MicroSD Express Card in the US

Amazon US doesn't yet have any listings for the official card; however, if you can spare a little more cash, you can avoid the wait and grab the SanDisk Express cards right now so you're prepared ahead of the Switch 2 launch in June. Lexar's Express Cards are currently out of stock, but I'll update this page as soon as that changes.



SanDisk 128GB microSD Express Card - $44.99

SanDisk 256GB microSD Express Card - $62.19

As I briefly mentioned earlier, the officially licenced Samsung Switch 2 MicroSD Express card is available through the US Nintendo Store, however, pre-orders are exclusive to those who received invites for the console itself. With US Switch 2 pre-orders delayed, right now, the official card is listed as "releases June 5", but I'll update this page as soon as that changes.

Right now, the officially licenced Samsung 156GB microSD Express Card is listed at Walmart, however, it states it "Just Announced! Coming soon" and there's no way to currently pre-order the card. If that changes, I'll be sure to update this page, but for those who prefer to shop at the retailer can still pick up the SanDisk 256GB alternative - you just have to do without the Mario-branding.



Where to get a MicroSD Express Card in the UK

Right now, the UK Nintendo Store has both the Samsung and SanDisk 256GB licenced microSD Express Cards available for £49.99, but they're only available to those who qualified for pre-orders through the site. Clicking on either card will take you to a 'waiting room' and requires you to enter your email associated with your official Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order invite to grab your own.



Pre-order SanDisk 256GB microSD Express Card - £49.99 (Invite Only)

Pre-order Samsung 256GB microSD Express Card - £49.99 (Invite Only)

Just like Argos, ShopTo has both officially licenced microSD Express cards available to pre-order for the Switch 2. Better yet, they're both 5p cheaper than the $49.99 MSRP, which is the tintiest of savings but any saving is worth it if you're planning on grabbing other Switch 2 accessories.



Pre-order SanDisk 256GB microSD Express Card - £49.99

Pre-order Samsung 256GB microSD Express Card - £49.99

Nintendo Switch 2 MicroSD Express Card FAQ

(Image credit: Nintendo)

What is a MicroSD Express Card? A MicroSD Express Card is a type of flash memory card, used to transfer media, and other data, between electronic devices - like your future Nintendo Switch 2. MicroSD Express Cards mainly differ from other MicroSD Cards when it comes to speeds, thanks to its integrated NVMe protocol. Similarly to the best SSDs for gaming, express cards use their integrated PCI Express/NVMe interface to achieve faster speeds than typical UHS-I-based microSD cards, which in turn can support the improved load times and performance of upcoming Switch 2 games.



Typically, express cards have read and write speeds of around 985 and 950 MB/s respectively. This is a lot faster than microSD cards compatible with your older Ninty handheld, which tend to have read and write speeds of around 100 MB/s.

Do you need a microSD Express Card for the Switch 2? The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with 256GB worth of onboard storage, however, if you want more space for game installs or saving screenshots and game clips, you will need to grab a compatible microSD Express Card.



Ninty announced during the latest Nintendo Direct presentation that only microSD Express cards will be compatible with the new console as they allow "for faster data reading and writing speeds" with the brand-new console.



As of now, only these express cards are compatible with the upcoming handheld, as they are faster at reading and writing data compared to other microSD Cards currently used with the original Switch console.

Can the Switch 2 read older microSD Cards? You will not be able to use your older microSD card with the Switch 2 to transfer, and run Switch games. However, you can use your current microSD card to transfer screenshots and video footage to the brand-new handheld.

What storage options are there available for microSD Express Cards? Currently, there are two officially licenced Nintendo Switch 2 256GB microSD Express cards from both SanDisk and Samsung. Alternatives, like SanDisk, also have a 256GB microSD Express Card without the Mario branding, whereas GameStop currently has 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions available to pre-order.



Nintendo states that the Switch 2 can support microSD Express cards up to 2TB, but as of typing, no brand (Nintendo included) has yet to release a card of that size.

