7 new Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

It's finally the weekend, and that means we have a whole host of new streaming recommendations for you on all your favorite platforms. If you're looking for your next binge-watch, there are plenty of options – you can get stuck into Resident Evil on Netflix, based on the video game series of the same name.

There's also Nathan Fielder's latest series The Rehearsal on HBO Max and the first episode of What We Do in the Shadows season 4 is now available on Hulu. UK viewers, stay tuned for a release date across the pond.

If you're in the mood for a movie night, there's the weepy road trip flick Don't Make Me Go on Prime Video, while US Netflix viewers can catch another video game adaptation: Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Over on UK Netflix, there's Oscar-winning drama The Father, while The Bob's Burgers Movie is now on HBO Max.

Resident Evil – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Resident Evil is Netflix’s latest attempt to strike gold with a video game adaptation. Based on Capcom’s legendary horror series and set decades after the original games, Resident Evil focuses on Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) and his work at shadowy pharmaceutical Umbrella. After he moves to the company’s idyllic New Raccoon City with his twin daughters, all hell breaks loose. In a novel twist, the series also picks up the story 14 years later and deals with the fallout from a zombie outbreak – with Albert’s daughter Jade at the center of it all. Expect horror, action – and more grotesque undead monsters than you can shake a Jill Sandwich at.

Don't Make Me Go – Prime Video

Available: Worldwide

Don't Make Me Go follows single father Max (John Cho), who discovers that he is terminally ill and decides to take his reluctant teenage daughter (Mia Isaac) on a cross-country road trip in an attempt to find her estranged mother and teach her everything she may need to know in life. Directed by Hannah Marks, the movie also stars Kaya Scodelario and Jemaine Clement. Keep the tissues handy.

Uncharted – Netflix

Available: US

Tom Holland takes on the role of Nathan Drake in this adaptation of the beloved video game of the same name. Acting as an origin story for Drake, the movie sees him recruited by Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) in an attempt to beat a corrupt billionaire (Antonio Banderas) and a mercenary (Tati Gabrielle) to find some fabled treasure. The movie went through a total of seven directors, but it finally reached the big screen earlier this year.

The Rehearsal – HBO Max

Available: US

Nathan Fielder is back to doing what he’s best at: making everyone around him uncomfortable. Much like the hit Comedy Central series Nathan For You, which starred Fielder as an off-kilter fictionalized version of himself who frequently puts himself and others into awkward situations, HBO’s The Rehearsal is a dramatized social science experiment that asks ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments – by "rehearsing" them in a carefully crafted situation of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 premiere – Hulu

Available: US

Our favorite Staten Island vampires are back – and they’re opening a nightclub. Though the season 3 finale saw the gang heading their separate ways, Nandor, Guillermo, Nadja, and Laszlo return to their run-down Victorian mansion to find it on the verge of collapse and begin working towards getting enough money to save it. In the process, Nandor continues his eternal search for love, Guillermo finds himself on a soul-searching journey, Laszlo struggles to raise Baby Collin 'the right way,' and Nadja opens the hottest vampire club in the Tri-State Area.

The Bob's Burgers Movie – HBO Max

Available: US

What happens when you take a hugely successful animated series, add a dash of big-budget production values, sprinkle on some musical numbers, and let it cook on the big screen? A recipe for success, that’s what. While The Bob’s Burgers Movie may not have lit the box office alight, it’s still a fantastic family adventure featuring the Belchers – Bob, Linda, Gene, Tina, and Louise – coming face-to-face with a murder mystery and navigating a summer that could change all their lives forever. It’s a 90-minute treat for fans and newcomers alike.

The Father – Netflix

Available: UK

Anthony Hopkins stars in The Father, a bracing drama about one elderly man's life with dementia and his relationship with his daughter, played by Olivia Colman. The movie was nominated for six Academy Awards and won two – Best Adapted Screenplay and a Best Actor gong for Hopkins. A sequel of sorts, titled The Son, which will see both Hopkins and director Florian Zeller return, is currently in production.