7 new Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

It’s that time of the week again when we prepare to kick back, relax on the sofa, and fire up the TV. So if you’re looking for all of the best new releases across your favorite streaming channels, look no further. We’ve compiled some of the best new shows and movies to watch right now.

There’s plenty for whatever you’re in the mood for this week. If you’re craving an action movie, Netflix has released its all-star film from the Russos, The Gray Man. While Disney Plus has finally made its R-rated Marvel movies available with Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan all joining the streaming service.

If horror is more your bag, Hulu has started airing American Horror Stories season 2. While on the other side of the genre spectrum, some new romance series have landed. Netflix has released Virgin River season 4, while Apple TV Plus has Trying season 3 coming out. So read on for your guide to all of the movies and shows to stream this weekend.

The Gray Man

Available: Worldwide

The Gray Man is the latest movie by Avengers: Endgame directors the Russos. The action thriller follows a CIA mercenary known as Court Gentry (played by Ryan Gosling) who uncovers the agency’s dark secrets. As a result, he quickly becomes the their primary target and is hunted by his psychopathic former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans). The all-star film also features Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, and Billy Bob Thornton. If that’s not enough to tempt you, check out our interview with the Russos about making Netflix's most expensive movie and Chris Evans’ "sociopathic" villain.

The Last Movie Stars

Available: US

Ethan Hawke’s new documentary series The Last Movie Stars charts Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s lives over six episodes. The acclaimed actors were together for 50 years, from 1958 until Newman’s death in 2008. The series follows the ups and downs of their long-distance partnership under the spotlight of fame. Hawke also enlists some Hollywood A-listers to read letters written by the couple over their lives, including George Clooney, Laura Linney, Billy Crudup, Zoe Kazan, and Sam Rockwell.

Anything’s Possible

Available: Worldwide

Anything’s Possible is a new coming-of-age movie directed by Pose’s Billy Porter and written by Ximena García Lecuona. The romance follows the blossoming love story between a cisgender boy Khal and a transgender girl Kelsa. The pair navigate friendships and high school pressure as they date through their senior year. The movie has won some rave reviews, and is currently sitting at 80 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Virgin River season 4

Available: Worldwide

Netflix’s wholesome romantic series Virgin River has returned with its fourth season on the streamer. Based on the novels by Robyn Carr, the show is set in the sleepy town of Virgin River in northern California. It follows Melinda 'Mel' Monroe who moves to work as a midwife in the small town to leave painful memories of her past behind her. However, it’s not long before she gets caught up in the local drama. The series is a huge hit for Netflix, often shooting up the streaming charts when new episodes are released. So if you’re looking for a light-hearted watch, this could be for you.

Deadpool

Available: Worldwide

Following on from those cameos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and that reveal in Ms. Marvel, mutants look to be finally merging with the MCU – and what better way to celebrate that than Disney Plus adding Deadpool (and its sequel, and X-Men spin-off Logan) to its platform. Released in 2016, the movie sees Ryan Reynolds play Wade Wilson, a former mercenary who signs up to an underground experiment in the hope that it’ll cure his cancer. Instead, he winds up disfigured but with extraordinary healing powers, and sets out to get revenge on the twisted scientist responsible.

Trying season 3

Available: Worldwide

Rafe Spall and Esther Smith return as Jason and Nikki in Trying season 3, a 30-something couple who have just recently fostered two children after struggling to conceive a child. In the new batch of episodes, the pair navigate the hurdles that come with suddenly having two rowdy youngsters under your roof, as they try to prove to the authorities that the littluns are perfectly happy in their care. "Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought," Apple TV Plus teases of the comedy’s new instalment.

American Horror Stories: Season 2 Premiere

Available: US

American Horror Stories returns with a sophomore season – and it's just as spooky as the first. Much like its predecessor, each episode centers on a different story, and boasts exciting guest stars such as Severance's Britt Lower, Bella Thorne, and several AHS veterans. The first episode, which is available to stream now, is called 'Dollhouse' and sees Denis O'Hare play Spalding, a collector of, well, women. If you've watched the original show, you'll remember that O'Hare was introduced as Spalding, then working as a doll-loving mute butler, in Coven back in 2013. We do love a creepy crossover.